H3C Delivers High-Performance Connectivity for the World Humanoid Robot Games

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The second World Humanoid Robot Games was held from August 15 to 17 in Beijing, bringing together 666 teams from 16 countries and 2,056 humanoid robots competing across multiple categories. On the opening night, a humanoid robot completed the 100-meter sprint in 9.39 seconds, surpassing the human world record of 9.58 seconds.

As the event's official communications service provider, China Unicom collaborated with H3C to deploy Wi-Fi 7 networking and AI-powered intelligent O&M, creating a reliable, low-latency digital foundation to support event operations, participants, and spectators.

H3C Wi-Fi 7 Enables Reliable Connectivity for Thousands of Robots

Humanoid robot competitions require highly reliable, real-time connectivity to transmit control commands and competition data. However, high-density device connections, fast-moving robots, and simultaneous events create challenges including network congestion, signal interference, and seamless roaming.

To address these challenges, H3C deployed its flagship Wi-Fi 7 AP WA7638 across competition venues. Delivering up to 18.444 Gbps bandwidth and leveraging Multi-Link Operation (MLO), the solution supported more than 2,000 robots connecting simultaneously, enabling high-speed transmission of control commands and real-time competition data.

H3C also implemented dual-uplink redundancy, optimized AP deployment and wireless parameters, and applied network isolation to reduce interference between different teams and competition areas, ensuring stable connectivity throughout the event.

AI-Powered O&M Ensures Intelligent Network Operations

For complex venue environments and rapidly moving endpoints, H3C integrated AI-powered intelligent O&M into its cloud-based network management platform, enabling continuous monitoring, proactive issue detection, and rapid troubleshooting.

AI-Powered Seamless Roaming: AI identifies endpoint mobility and predicts movement trajectories to dynamically optimize roaming strategies, enabling millisecond-level seamless handovers for fast-moving robots.

AI identifies endpoint mobility and predicts movement trajectories to dynamically optimize roaming strategies, enabling millisecond-level seamless handovers for fast-moving robots. Intelligent Network Diagnostics: The solution provides real-time monitoring across wired and wireless networks, identifies root causes, and delivers recommended remediation actions. Dedicated diagnostics for humanoid robots can identify more than 50 types of connectivity issues and provide corresponding solutions.

The solution provides real-time monitoring across wired and wireless networks, identifies root causes, and delivers recommended remediation actions. Dedicated diagnostics for humanoid robots can identify and provide corresponding solutions. Intelligent RF Optimization: AI continuously monitors network conditions and dynamically optimizes channels, transmit power, and bandwidth to mitigate interference and adapt to changing device and crowd density across the venues.

The deployment builds on H3C's extensive experience supporting major international sporting events, from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin. This experience continues to strengthen H3C's ability to deliver reliable, high-performance connectivity and intelligent O&M for increasingly connected and intelligent sporting environments.

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