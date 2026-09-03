Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bitcoin: Diese 4 Signale entscheiden über Bullenmarkt oder Falle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 10:30 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

H3C Delivers High-Performance Connectivity for the World Humanoid Robot Games

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The second World Humanoid Robot Games was held from August 15 to 17 in Beijing, bringing together 666 teams from 16 countries and 2,056 humanoid robots competing across multiple categories. On the opening night, a humanoid robot completed the 100-meter sprint in 9.39 seconds, surpassing the human world record of 9.58 seconds.

As the event's official communications service provider, China Unicom collaborated with H3C to deploy Wi-Fi 7 networking and AI-powered intelligent O&M, creating a reliable, low-latency digital foundation to support event operations, participants, and spectators.

H3C Wi-Fi 7 Enables Reliable Connectivity for Thousands of Robots

Humanoid robot competitions require highly reliable, real-time connectivity to transmit control commands and competition data. However, high-density device connections, fast-moving robots, and simultaneous events create challenges including network congestion, signal interference, and seamless roaming.

To address these challenges, H3C deployed its flagship Wi-Fi 7 AP WA7638 across competition venues. Delivering up to 18.444 Gbps bandwidth and leveraging Multi-Link Operation (MLO), the solution supported more than 2,000 robots connecting simultaneously, enabling high-speed transmission of control commands and real-time competition data.

H3C also implemented dual-uplink redundancy, optimized AP deployment and wireless parameters, and applied network isolation to reduce interference between different teams and competition areas, ensuring stable connectivity throughout the event.

AI-Powered O&M Ensures Intelligent Network Operations

For complex venue environments and rapidly moving endpoints, H3C integrated AI-powered intelligent O&M into its cloud-based network management platform, enabling continuous monitoring, proactive issue detection, and rapid troubleshooting.

  • AI-Powered Seamless Roaming: AI identifies endpoint mobility and predicts movement trajectories to dynamically optimize roaming strategies, enabling millisecond-level seamless handovers for fast-moving robots.
  • Intelligent Network Diagnostics: The solution provides real-time monitoring across wired and wireless networks, identifies root causes, and delivers recommended remediation actions. Dedicated diagnostics for humanoid robots can identify more than 50 types of connectivity issues and provide corresponding solutions.
  • Intelligent RF Optimization: AI continuously monitors network conditions and dynamically optimizes channels, transmit power, and bandwidth to mitigate interference and adapt to changing device and crowd density across the venues.

The deployment builds on H3C's extensive experience supporting major international sporting events, from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin. This experience continues to strengthen H3C's ability to deliver reliable, high-performance connectivity and intelligent O&M for increasingly connected and intelligent sporting environments.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/h3c-delivers-high-performance-connectivity-for-the-world-humanoid-robot-games-302868817.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.