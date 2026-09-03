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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 10:36 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AWOL Vision Debuts LuxVision at IFA 2026: World's First 4K 120Hz UST with Optical Shift

Engineered for premium home entertainment, AWOL Vision's new flagship ultra-short-throw projector delivers 4K 120Hz performance, 6,000 ISO lumens of brightness, optical lens shift, and intelligent setup.

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AWOL Vision, a global home entertainment brand delivering immersive audiovisual experiences through large-format displays, home cinema technology, and connected entertainment-makes its first appearance following a refreshed global brand identity unveiled in June 2026. Centered around its new vision, "Bring Wonder Home," this milestone unites the AWOL Aetherion UST series and AWOL Valerion long-throw series under one cohesive AWOL Vision brand framework.

Nothing between you and the moment
At the heart of the LuxVision is 4K at 120 frames per second. It processes nearly one billion pixels per second to display fast-paced scenes with sharp, smooth, and rich detail. Gamers also benefit from an input lag of just 1 ms, ALLM, VRR, and Dolby Vision Gaming. Three HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, and 4-channel HDMI Multiview allow you to connect multiple screens and sources simultaneously.

Maximum Flexibility and Design
A throw ratio of 0.18:1 transforms a surface into a cinema screen of up to 200 inches even at extremely short distances, while vertical optical lens shift enables precise image positioning at the touch of a button-while fully preserving true 4K detail sharpness. A motorized lens cover and a stray-light-free lens ensure a pure, precise, and distortion-free image. At the same time, customizable CMF options (color, material, finish) allow for elegant integration into any living space.

Brilliant Image Quality and Laser Technology
With 6,000 ISO lumens (RGB triple laser), the projector ensures vivid images even in bright daylight or during a movie night at home (110% Rec. 2020). Dynamic tone mapping, a 7-step iris, and support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, and 3D guarantee a true cinematic experience. AWOL's 2nd-generation Anti-RBE technology minimizes rainbow effects and visual fatigue.

True immersion removes every distraction. With LuxVision, there is Nothing Between You and the Moment.

Price and Availability

MSRP: $5,999 / €5,999 / £4,999
Launch Time: Around October
Booth: H22-113

Check out more photos of the AWOL LuxVision here.

About AWOL Vision

Founded in 2020, AWOL Vision is a home entertainment brand focused on delivering immersive audiovisual experiences through large-format display solutions, home theater technologies, and connected entertainment products. For more information, visit www.awolvision.com.

PR contact: pr@awolvision.us

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/awol-vision-debuts-luxvision-at-ifa-2026-worlds-first-4k-120hz-ust-with-optical-shift-302867771.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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