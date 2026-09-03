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On the eve of its 40th anniversary celebrations, the Company is proud to announce the official launch of the new 'Savills Volunteer Team', calling on all colleagues to take action and extend their professional expertise to every corner of the community in need of care, thereby marking a truly moving and meaningful beginning to this momentous occasion.Harnessing Colleagues' Enthusiasm to Establish Volunteer Team and Demonstrate Great CompassionSavills firmly believes that a company's success lies not only in its business achievements, but also in its commitment to and care for society. Coinciding with this important milestone of the Company's 40th anniversary, the establishment of the volunteer team represents a shared commitment across the organisation to turn its corporate culture of 'caring for the community and giving back to society' into a continuous stream of concrete actions. Through this volunteer platform, colleagues are encouraged to step outside the office and connect with, listen to and support vulnerable groups from all walks of life, spreading warmth and hope to the community.First Stop: Partnering with 'MercyHK' to Support People Experiencing Homelessness and Those in RecoveryShortly after its establishment, the volunteer team launched its first meaningful community service initiative. Recently, a group of Savills volunteers gathered at the 'MercyHK Centre' to share a meal and engage in heartfelt conversations with people experiencing homelessness, those in drug rehabilitation, and other members of the community in need. Through heartfelt conversations, the volunteers gained a deeper understanding of their needs and provided holistic support covering physical, mental, social and spiritual well-being. During the event, one guest courageously shared their personal journey of recovery from drug addiction. Their honest account deeply moved everyone present, giving the volunteers a profound appreciation of the importance of companionship and showing genuine care in helping people rebuild their lives.After taking part in the activity, Ms Catharine Luo from the Investment Department shared: 'This event reminded me just how meaningful it is to keep showing up for others. These moments don't just fill your time; they fill your heart and change your outlook on life. I was deeply moved by the participants' sincere stories. Their experiences made me reflect on how fragile life can become when everything falls apart, and how powerful it is when someone finds their way again. One piece of advice in particular has stayed with me: 'Approach others with genuine care, let them know you want to understand them, and gently remind them that life still holds so many possibilities - and perhaps the best is yet to come'.' This sense of human connection lies at the very heart of why the volunteer team was established.Extending Love to Furry Friends: Visiting 'House of Joy and Mercy' to Protect Animal LivesThe spirit of care did not stop there. The following week, the Savills volunteer team gathered once again to visit 'House of Joy and Mercy', where they took part in an on-site cleaning activity and spent time with the abandoned and stray cats at the centre. Through hands-on cleaning and interaction, the volunteers offered practical care and warmth to the animals. After the activity, Mr Ken Hung from the Investment CEO Office shared his thoughts: 'In fact, many cats aren't born as strays; most come from illegal breeding farms. Once they lose their value for breeding or profit, people abandon them without a second thought.' He urged the public to pay greater attention to this issue, emphasising: 'Every life deserves respect and kindness. Simply by spending time with them and showing them care, I've been able to bring warmth to their lives. It also reminds me to treat animals with a more responsible and caring attitude.' His words echoed the sentiments of all the volunteers - every life, just like ours, has value and emotions, and deserves to be loved and respected.Reaching Out to Down Syndrome and Autism Communities to Promote an Inclusive and Equal SocietyThe Savills volunteer team's community care initiatives continue. On 5 September, the volunteer team will be out in force again, partnering with the charitable organisation Love 21 Foundation to offer care and support to people with Down syndrome and autism. At the event, volunteers will engage with participants through sports, nutrition and a variety of activities, helping people of all abilities feel accepted and cared for by society. This collaboration marks a further extension of the Savills volunteer team's services to various vulnerable communities, putting its commitment into action to promote an equal and inclusive society.A New Beginning for the 40th Anniversary: Creating Sustainable Social ImpactThe 40th anniversary is not only a tribute to past achievements, but also a starting point for looking ahead and beginning a new chapter. Through the official launch of its volunteer team, Savills Hong Kong has set the stage for its upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations in a deeply meaningful way. Going forward, the Company will continue to deepen its corporate social responsibility strategy, leverage its influence as an industry leader, and promote a broader range of charitable and community care initiatives. By working together with its colleagues, clients and members of the wider community, Savills Hong Kong aims to create lasting value and positive change for Hong Kong.About SavillsFor over 170 years, Savills has been helping people thrive through places and spaces. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have more than 42,000 professionals collaborating across over 70 countries, delivering unrivalledcoverage andexpertise to the world of commercial and prime residential real estate. By applying world research data and trends to local and global settings, we're able to empower our clients with insights from the forefront of the industry - bringing their aspirations to life through innovative, tailor-made solutions. Whether we are working with a global corporate looking to expand, an investor seeking to sustainably optimise their portfolio, or a family trying to find a new home, we help our clients make better property decisions.Source: Savills (Hong Kong) LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.