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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 10:48 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.: Hoymiles is Ready to Power the UK's New Plug-in Solar Era with Easy DIY Solar Solutions

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As plug-in solar becomes legal to buy and use across the UK from August 27, Hoymiles, a well-established solar and energy storage solutions provider, is ready to support UK households with its portfolio of plug-in solar microinverters.

Making Plug-in Solar Simpler with Hoymiles HiFlow Microinverter

Hoymiles' HiFlow 800 and HiFlow Pro 800 plug-in microinverters offer simple and compact solar solutions for homeowners. The 800 VA rated output power aligns with the policy and the IP67 protection makes them suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments. The built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable remote and local commissioning, delivering stronger connectivity.

Both products can be easily set up on balconies, rooftops and walls, as well as in gardens and carports. HiFlow 800 is the best fit for two solar panels with the same orientation, promising unmatched affordability, while HiFlow Pro 800 is more suitable if the panels face different directions.

From Solar Generation to Energy Storage

For new users that want power generation and storage in one go, Hoymiles offers HiBattery 4020 X that combines battery storage, inverter functionality and solar input in a single compact system. It comes with 4.02kWh of built-in battery capacity and is expandable to 16.08 kWh with stackable battery modules.

Under the current UK requirements, battery storage systems such as HiBattery are not covered by the plug-in solar framework as a plug-in solar device, but they can still be hardwired into the consumer unit as an installed electrical system.

If homeowners want to take energy independence further, Hoymiles' HiOne All-in-One BESS integrates the hybrid inverter, battery and EMS in a single, elegantly designed system. Its modular capacity from 8 to 64 kWh and AI-powered energy management offer flexible and intelligent energy storage. The streamlined design enables installation in as little as 15 minutes.

Supporting All-scenario Applications

With 14 years of expertise in the solar sector, Hoymiles offers a broader portfolio across the residential, commercial and utility sectors.

For residential PV, Hoymiles offers a wide power range of HMS microinverters and smart monitoring solutions. The residential energy storage solutions include the HIS-6L-G3S hybrid inverter and LB batteries alongside HiOne.

For larger application scenarios, Hoymiles offers HoyUltra 261A and 2000M C&I battery systems, and utility solutions HoyPrime.

These solutions enable Hoymiles to meet diverse energy needs across residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications.

Hoymiles

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoymiles-is-ready-to-power-the-uks-new-plug-in-solar-era-with-easy-diy-solar-solutions-302868790.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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