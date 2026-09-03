CubeLogic Launches a New Generation of Credit Risk Technology with RiskCubed Version 12

The most significant technology shift in CubeLogic's history - delivering real-time performance, natural language reporting, and AI built directly into the platform.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / CubeLogic, the leading provider of enterprise risk and compliance software for trading organisations across the energy and commodities sector, today launched Version 12 (V12) of its RiskCubed platform - bringing real-time, AI-powered credit risk management to a market that has long depended on overnight processing. Built on modern, cloud-native foundations, V12 re-architects how RiskCubed stores data, delivers reporting, runs margining and scales to meet demand.

For credit teams, that changes the working day as well as the technology behind it: exposure positions can be reviewed as they update rather than waiting on a batch, and reports that previously required a specialist can be built in the moment.

"We are excited to partner with our clients in developing the next generation platform for Energy Credit Risk, one that is flexible, nimble and allows Risk & Compliance officers to use LLM and AI co-pilots to enhance their risk management. This presents a systemic shift as CubeLogic leads the AI revolution in this space."

- Ofir Gefen, Chief Executive Officer, CubeLogic

What's new in V12

A modern data foundation: RiskCubed now runs on the latest data lake technology, replacing the OLAP architecture that underpinned the platform for over a decade.

Cloud-native, auto-scaling infrastructure: a fully containerised architecture that scales automatically as demand grows.

Natural language reporting, powered by AI: an LLM built directly into the platform lets credit teams interrogate their data and build reports simply by describing what they need in natural language - with each customer's AI isolated in its own environment, and entirely optional.

Faster, more resilient margining: margining now runs as its own capability, so calculations are quicker and more consistent.

Deeper analytics: continued investment in RiskCubed's analytics engine strengthens insight across the business.

A step-change in performance

In benchmark testing, RiskCubed processed one billion exposure records in as little as eight seconds - many times the volume handled by CubeLogic's largest clients today, whose overnight runs of 200,000 to 300,000 records can take up to four hours. CTRM Center, a commodity trading technology publication, described V12 as signalling "a new era for real-time credit risk infrastructure."

"CubeLogic is no longer the bottleneck for real-time credit risk - the limitations have moved to surrounding client systems. The performance model has flipped: the question is no longer whether RiskCubed can meet performance requirements, but how fast our clients want it to go."

- Richard Winter, Chief Technology Officer, CubeLogic

Much of what's new in V12 reflects day-to-day input from the credit risk teams using RiskCubed today, including some of the largest and most operationally demanding trading organisations in the energy and commodities sector. V12 is a foundation, not a finish line - several AI-enabled workflows are already being built on top of it.

About CubeLogic

CubeLogic is the leading provider of enterprise risk and compliance solutions for the global energy and commodity markets. From onboarding and credit risk to regulatory compliance and trade surveillance, CubeLogic helps businesses make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions.

Media Contact

Felecia Hancock | Head of Marketing, CubeLogic | felecia.hancock@cubelogic.com | phone: +44 20 8148 8277

SOURCE: CubeLogic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cubelogic-launches-a-new-generation-of-credit-risk-technology-wi-1216071