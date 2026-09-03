South Korea's market electricity demand reached 95.3 GW at 3 p.m. (GMT+9) on Aug. 7, the highest level recorded this summer and the fifth-highest on record, the country's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment (MCEE) said in a new analysis report published this week. Record heat drove the peak despite reduced industrial output during the summer vacation period. The four higher peaks were 97.1 GW on Aug. 20, 2024, 96.0 GW on Aug. 25, 2025, 95.7 GW on July 8, 2025, and 95.6 GW on Aug. 19, 2024. Market demand would have surpassed 100 GW had industrial facilities not reduced operations for ...

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