Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Maria Victoria Valentin-Gamazo as Head of Executive Professional Lines (E&P) and Head of Customer and Broker Engagement (C&BE) for Spain.

In these roles, Mavi will lead the underwriting and profitable growth of BHSI's Executive Professional Lines portfolio in Spain and also oversee Customer and Broker Engagement initiatives across the market for all of BHSI's capabilities, working with BHSI's underwriting and claims teams to align product strategy, market priorities, and service delivery for customers and brokers.

"Mavi is a highly respected leader whose technical expertise and market perspective will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our presence and capabilities in Spain," said Constanza Gállegos, Head of Spain, BHSI. "We are pleased to welcome her to BHSI and look forward to the leadership she will bring to these important and distinct areas of our business."

With more than 20 years of industry experience, including the last 17 years leading Financial Lines businesses at a global insurer, Mavi brings broad expertise across all Financial Lines products and a deep understanding of the Spanish and Portuguese markets.

Based in BHSI's office in Madrid, Mavi can be reached at Victoria.valentin-gamazo@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 4th Floor, The St Botolph Building 138 Houndsditch London EC3A 7AW, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, employer stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901147653/en/

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