Jan Pancar Crowned 2026 Italian MX1 Champion with Raven

Raven rider Jan Pancar secures the 2026 Italian Prestige 24MX MX1 title with victory at the final round in Castiglione del Lago.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven celebrates a major championship victory with Jan Pancar, who has secured the 2026 Italian Prestige 24MX MX1 title after winning the opening moto at the final round in Castiglione del Lago.

Racing for the family-run TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team, Pancar arrived at the Gioiella circuit with the championship lead. The Slovenian controlled the early stages of the opening moto before increasing his pace, passing defending champion Isak Gifting and taking the chequered flag.

One decisive moto. One race win. One MX1 championship secured.

Pancar's victory confirmed his second Italian Prestige title, following his MX2 championship in 2022.

The title completes a determined comeback. Pancar opened the season with 17th place in difficult conditions at Ottobiano, then responded with victory at Maggiora. Consistent results followed, before a double moto win at the Faenza Night Race put him firmly in control of the championship.

From 17th at the opening round to MX1 champion.

"I'm really, really happy to win this championship. It has been a tough season with a lot of very good riders, which makes this title even more special.

The season did not start the way we wanted in Ottobiano. It was a mud race and I had a bike problem, so I came away from the first moto with zero points. From there I knew I had to fight my way back into the championship.

After Ottobiano, I was riding well, getting good starts and recovering a lot of points. I won three races and felt really strong during the season. To come back from the way we started and finish as champion is something special.

I'm also a privateer, so none of this would be possible without my family and sponsors. They help me with everything and put so much into making it possible for me to race. This championship is for all of them. I'm very happy and very proud of what we achieved together." said Pancar.

Built to race

Pancar competes at the highest level of motocross through TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team, the privateer operation he runs together with his family. Against factory-backed competition, every part of the programme is built around preparation, efficiency and making the most of every opportunity.

Throughout his 2026 championship campaign, Pancar raced in Raven motocross gear developed around movement, ventilation and comfort in demanding conditions.

His Raven RV-Zero MX kit combines lightweight construction with four-way stretch materials that allow the gear to move naturally on the bike. Ventilation throughout the jersey and trousers helps manage heat during intense motos, while reinforced inner knee panels add grip and durability where riders need it most.

Pancar also races in Raven Rv-Zero MX gloves. Their lightweight, close-fitting construction gives him a direct connection to the controls. His feedback has been equally practical: the comfort and grip have meant he no longer needs to tape his hands to help prevent blisters.

Lightweight where it matters. Durable where it counts. Built to race.

A privateer title earned the hard way

Pancar's championship is also a story about what can be achieved outside a factory racing structure.

TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team is built around Pancar and his family. They compete against some of the strongest teams in European motocross while managing the demands of a privateer programme at the highest level.

That makes Pancar an important rider for Raven. His gear is not simply worn on race day. It is used week after week through training, preparation and competition, giving Raven real feedback from one of the most demanding environments in motocross.

His 2026 season says plenty on its own. A difficult opening round did not define the championship. The response did.

From 17th at Ottobiano to the top of the MX1 championship.

Earned the hard way.

CONTACT:

Davide Rinaldi

Head of Partnerships, Pierce AB

+46 70 834 27 72

davide.rinaldi@piercegroup.com

Fleminggatan 20A

112 26 Stockholm, Sweden

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