VT Markets Appoints Ross Maxwell as Chief Strategy Officer to Accelerate Global Growth Strategy

SYDNEY, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading multi-asset broker, today announced the appointment of Ross Maxwell as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Ross will lead the company's long-term strategy across platform development, global business growth, and corporate governance, aligning multi-asset innovation with evolving trader needs.

The appointment comes as VT Markets expands beyond traditional execution into a unified multi-asset platform. This enables users to uncover market opportunities, access diverse asset classes, and trade with greater confidence.

As global markets become increasingly interconnected, VT Markets is building a tech-led ecosystem connecting digital assets and traditional financial markets, while ensuring traders are equipped with the knowledge and risk management skills to succeed.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Ross will drive VT Markets' strategic direction across platform innovation, global expansion, and responsible trading frameworks. Drawing on a deep background in macroeconomic analytics, operational scaling, and market infrastructure, he transitions from his previous role as Global Strategy & Operations Lead, where he led market intelligence and educational programs. In his new capacity, he will also champion AI-driven financial literacy initiatives to narrow the knowledge gap for retail traders while expanding institutional-grade multi-asset capabilities.

"The next era of trading will be defined not only by access to more asset classes, but by how seamlessly users can discover and act on opportunities within a transparent, tech-led ecosystem," said Ross Maxwell, Chief Strategy Officer at VT Markets. "As global financial markets continue to converge, traders expect a high-performance platform driven by cutting-edge infrastructure and transparent execution. VT Markets is building that future, and I'm excited to lead our strategic vision worldwide."

Ross's appointment reflects VT Markets' commitment to evolving alongside global markets. By combining broader market access, intelligent technology, and executive-led financial literacy, VT Markets is creating a trading ecosystem that empowers users to navigate market shifts through one unified platform.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

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