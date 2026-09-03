FLSmidth & Co. A/S: FLSmidth to establish fourth business line focused on crushing, sizing & screening to support its strategic growth journey

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

3 September 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) today announces its intention to establish a fourth business line, effective 1 January 2027. Alanas Kraujalis, currently interim President, Service Business Line, will be appointed President of the new Crushing, Sizing & Screening (CSS) Business Line from 1 January 2027. As previously communicated, Petri Virrankoski will join FLSmidth during 2027 to assume the role of President, Service Business Line.

FLSmidth is well advanced in the planning and development of its new corporate strategy, which will expectedly be launched in November 2026. As part of this process, the company today announces its intention to move from three to four business lines, effective 1 January 2027. The new organisational structure is intended to create clearer ownership of portfolios, customer needs and execution priorities, providing an important operating foundation for the company's next phase of growth.

Current business line structure Business line structure as of 1 January Products Business Line Capital Products Business Line Service Business Line Service Business Line Pumps, Cyclones & Valves (PC&V) Business Line Pumps, Cyclones & Valves (PC&V) Business Line Crushing, Sizing & Screening (CSS) Business Line

The Crushing, Sizing & Screening (CSS) Business Line will bring together related capabilities connected to how customers plan, operate and optimise their flowsheets around these technologies. It is intended to strengthen lifecycle coverage and improve customer productivity by creating clearer ownership of CSS-related customer needs, technologies and service opportunities.

The CSS Business Line is expected to mainly comprise technologies and services that currently form part of the Service and Products Business Lines. It brings together higher-volume, repeatable and more standardised offerings sold primarily through site-level channels, while the Capital Products Business Line will remain focused on larger, lower-volume and more engineered offerings. Similar to the existing PC&V Business Line, this is expected to improve FLSmidth's go-to-market approach and site sales effectiveness by enabling more frequent and focused customer engagement at site level. By bringing these offerings closer to the customer's day-to-day operations, the CSS Business Line is expected to support a sharper focus on availability, replacement capture and aftermarket pull-through.

"This structural shift marks a pivotal step in enabling our growth journey," says Toni Laaksonen, CEO at FLSmidth. "Expanding to four business lines allows us to further sharpen our customer focus and significantly increase our execution power across the company. We are building a stronger, more agile foundation to deliver even greater long-term value for our customers."

Additional insights into the new business line structure will be provided in connection with the FLS's planned Capital Markets Day on 17 November 2026.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com