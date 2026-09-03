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WKN: A2PF9H | ISIN: IT0005366767 | Ticker-Symbol: N0XA
Tradegate
03.09.26 | 11:22
4,305 Euro
+0,09 % +0,004
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3034,30611:51
4,3054,30611:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEXI
NEXI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXI SPA4,305+0,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.