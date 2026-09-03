TOKYO, Sept 3, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB, together with Nexi, the European PayTech leader, announces a strategic partnership to enable JCB Card acceptance across public transport in the Campania region of southern Italy, including Naples. The partnership is delivered through the Unico Campania consortium, which manages integrated ticketing for multiple public transport operators in the region.Millions of tourists, including more than 181 million JCB Cardmembers primarily from Asia, will be able to use the Tap & Go service, allowing them to access public transport and purchase tickets simply by tapping their contactless payment card or smartphone at enabled gates and ticket validators. The service will be available across a wide range of metro lines, funiculars and buses across the region.In addition, JCB Cards will be accepted throughout Unico Campania's entire ecosystem, including physical ticket offices (info points).For passengers, the service delivers several key benefits, including: no need to purchase tickets in advance, greater convenience and enhanced security, automatic best fare calculation based on journeys taken within 24 hours, and smoother access to public transport.The agreement between JCB and Nexi represents a significant step forward in the digitalisation of urban mobility in the Campania region, highlighting how digital payments are a key enabler in the transformation of public services for citizens."The new service launched in the Campania region together with JCB demonstrates our ability to bring the best payment solutions to local communities across Italy, leveraging both our technology and our strong partnerships with global players," said Filippo Maria Signoretti, Merchant Solutions Director Italy at Nexi. "The agreement also allows us to support the digitalisation of services for citizens, with mobility representing a key element in this transformation."Hiroyuki Katano, Executive Vice President, JCB International Co., Ltd., said, "We are pleased to partner with Nexi and Unico Campania to expand JCB acceptance across public transport in the Campania region in southern Italy, including Naples and surrounding areas such as Pompeii. This will make it easier for JCB Cardmembers, particularly from Asia, to access transport services seamlessly using contactless payments, without the need to purchase tickets in advance. By enabling simple and familiar payment experiences, we aim to enhance convenience for travellers while helping local operators capture growing international demand."In May 2024, JCB and Nexi introduced this payment model for the first time in Europe within public transport in Rome, marking a significant milestone in the innovation of urban mobility services.The service will be progressively made available across several lines and services of the Unico Campania Consortium. The updated list of enabled services is available on the official Unico Campania website.About NexiNexi is the European PayTech, operating in high-growth, attractive European markets and in technologically advanced countries. Listed on Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographical reach, and capabilities to drive the evolution of digital payments across Europe. Thanks to its portfolio of innovative products, e-commerce expertise, and industry-specific solutions, Nexi is able to provide flexible support for the digital economy and the entire global payments ecosystem through a wide range of channels and payment methods. Nexi's technology platform and best-in-class professional expertise enable the company to operate effectively across three market segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuing Solutions, and Digital Banking Solutions. Nexi continuously invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two core principles: meeting customer needs together with its partner banks, and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes by transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments, offering customers the most innovative and reliable solutions to help them better serve their customers and grow. This is how Nexi promotes progress for the benefit of everyone - by simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together. www.nexi.itAbout JCBJCB is a major global payments brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality services and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/Nexi - External Communication & Media RelationsDaniele de Sanctisdaniele.desanctis@nexigroup.comMobile: +39 346/015.1000Matteo Abbondanzamatteo.abbondanza@nexigroup.comMobile: +39.348/406.8858Danja Giacomindanja.giacomin@nexigroup.comMobile: +39.334/2256777JCB - Media ContactsJCB International (Europe) Ltd.Diana Lee: dlee@jcbeurope.euJCB (Head Office in Japan)Anna Takeda: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.