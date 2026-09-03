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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 11:24 Uhr
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Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

03 September 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

(the 'Company')

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Transaction in own shares

The Board of the Company announces that on 02 September 2026 it made a market purchase of 9,050 Ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company representing 0.02% of the current issued Ordinary share capital. The shares were purchased at a price of 392.260 pence per Ordinary share and will be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital comprises 49,826,436 Ordinary shares, of which 20,858,559 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 28,967,877 Ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

The above figure 28,967,877 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary


© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.