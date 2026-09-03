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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 11:30 Uhr
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Four Years of Partnership, Striving for Excellence | XTrend Speed × AFA Renew Sponsorship for the Fourth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTrend Speed, a top-ten global professional trading platform, officially announced the renewal of its sponsorship agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). XTrend Speed will continue to serve as AFA's regional fintech sponsor, marking the fourth consecutive year of their partnership.

Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, expressed his delight at extending the long-term partnership with XTrend Speed. "We are delighted to renew our partnership between XTrend Speed and the Argentine National Football Team. This will undoubtedly help us continue to promote the AFA brand globally."

This renewal reflects the high level of recognition both parties have for the quality results achieved over the past three years of cooperation. Christiaan Lourens, CEO of XTrend Speed, said: "We are deeply honored to stand alongside a championship organization like the Argentine Football Association for four consecutive years. The Argentine team's pursuit of excellence and championship spirit closely align with our philosophy of continuously refining our products. Driving product development to championship standards is a direction we have always remained committed to."

He also stated that this pursuit of championship-level excellence continues to drive XTrend Speed to optimize the trading experience. "We aim to create a more professional, seamless, and secure trading environment for traders worldwide. With over 1,400 trading symbols, spreads as low as 0.1, zero trading fees, order response times within 42 milliseconds, 7×22 multi-language customer support, and AI-powered trading opportunity detection with up to 95% accuracy, our platform continues to enhance its trading conditions and service experience."

Building on its long-term commitment to product development, XTrend Speed's services now reach users in more than 170 countries and regions worldwide. The platform has also received 18 internationally recognized awards and earned the trust of over 14 million users globally. "These achievements further reinforce our confidence that our partnership with AFA is not only a shared brand vision, but also a mutually beneficial partnership that strengthens our respective professional capabilities."

Looking ahead to the new partnership cycle, XTrend Speed stated that it will continue to leverage its technological capabilities and global operational expertise, working with AFA to create more impactful brand content and deliver tangible value to traders worldwide.

Official Website >> https://www.xtrendspeed.com/

APP >> https://oss.xtsdtredy.com/apk/XTrendSpeed_googleplay211.apk

Risk Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are leveraged products that carry a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved before trading and make prudent decisions based on your individual circumstances.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/four-years-of-partnership-striving-for-excellence--xtrend-speed-O-afa-renew-sponsorship-for-the-fourth-consecutive-year-302868841.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.