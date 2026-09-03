Industrial steam technology specialist Skyven Technologies has announced its Arcturus industrial heat pump demonstration center has achieved a sustained coefficient of performance (COP) of 8.0. The company, headquartered across Texas and Antwerp, commissioned the demonstration centre in Dallas in November 2025. The centre had a COP of 6.5 at commissioning, which Skyven said at the time was eight times more efficient than natural gas boilers and six times more efficient than electric boilers and thermal energy storage. In its latest update, Skyven says reaching the 8.0 COP milestone has been driven ...

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