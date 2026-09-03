Norwegian renewable energy company Fred. Olsen 1848 has announced that its Brizo floating PV (FPV) system design is undergoing testing and validation by Norwegian classification and certification body DNV. DNV's validation covers design methodologies, hydrodynamic load assessments based on physical scale-model testing, structural behavior and testing procedures, supporting the technology's transition from pilot development to commercial deployment. The system is designed to prevent structural loads from accumulating across the floating array, allowing individual modules to respond relatively ...

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