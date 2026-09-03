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ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2026 11:38 Uhr
117 Leser
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Bridge Gateway Limited: Bridge Gateway to Launch Digital Asset Infrastructure Initiative with Fireblocks

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Bridge Gateway Limited ("Bridge Gateway"), a fintech company focused on building innovative digital financial infrastructure, today announced plans to launch its digital asset infrastructure initiative utilising Fireblocks, the enterprise platform securing more than US$14 trillion in digital asset transfers.

The launch will mark an important milestone in Bridge Gateway's efforts to strengthen its digital financial infrastructure and develop secure, scalable and reliable solutions for the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

Bridge Gateway will leverage Fireblocks' enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure and Dynamic embedded wallets to support its digital asset initiatives, including the secure management and movement of digital assets. The infrastructure will provide Bridge Gateway with the technological capabilities to manage digital assets securely and support the development of its digital asset-related solutions. As Bridge Gateway's technology and infrastructure provider, Fireblocks will provide the technological foundation to support these activities securely and at scale.

Digital assets continue to become an increasingly important part of the global financial ecosystem, creating growing demand for secure and scalable infrastructure. Businesses and institutions require reliable infrastructure to support their digital asset operations and adapt to the evolving digital asset landscape.

Bridge Gateway is focused on developing innovative financial technology solutions that connect traditional financial services with blockchain technology. By integrating Fireblocks' technology, Bridge Gateway aims to strengthen its digital asset infrastructure and support the development of secure, scalable blockchain-based financial services.

Mr. Chris Wong, CEO of Bridge Gateway, said: "The upcoming launch of our digital asset infrastructure initiative marks an important step in Bridge Gateway's journey to develop secure, scalable and innovative financial technology solutions. Security and reliability are fundamental to building trust in digital assets. By leveraging Fireblocks' technology and infrastructure, we are strengthening the technological foundation needed to support our digital asset initiatives and future financial services."

Ms. Amy Zhang, Head of APAC at Fireblocks, said: "Fintechs in the region are moving past experimentation and building infrastructure they can run a business on. That's what Fireblocks was built to support, and it's what will let Bridge Gateway grow its digital asset business with confidence."

The upcoming launch reflects Bridge Gateway's commitment to advancing digital financial infrastructure and leveraging established blockchain technology to support the evolving needs of businesses and institutional clients.

###

About Bridge Gateway Limited

Bridge Gateway Limited is a fintech company focused on building innovative digital financial infrastructure that connects traditional financial services with blockchain technology. The company is committed to developing secure, compliant, and scalable solutions that support digital payments, digital assets, and next-generation financial services for businesses and institutions.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Bridge Gateway Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Renee Toh
Email: r.toh@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Bridge Gateway Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridge-gateway-to-launch-digital-asset-infrastructure-initiative-1216211

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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