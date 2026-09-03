Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Dieter Vranckx, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

03. Sep 2026 / 11:49 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title First name Dieter Last name Vranckx

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share ISIN DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.70 EUR 50,050.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.70 EUR 50,050.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

01.09.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Name XETRA MIC XETA

End of message

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