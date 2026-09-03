Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: The 17th Annual San Diego Spirits Festival Returns to La Jolla for a Weekend of Cocktails, Music, and Coastal Celebration

This year's festival is proud to welcome Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Keg N Bottle as an official sponsor.

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / One of the West Coast's most anticipated spirits events, the San Diego Spirits Festival, returns for its 17th year on September 26-27, 2026, at the breathtaking Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla.

Set against sweeping Pacific Ocean views, the two-day celebration brings together premium spirits brands, top mixologists, live music, and vibrant culinary experiences for an unforgettable weekend on the La Jolla coastline.

Guests will discover an exciting lineup of world-class spirits and innovative cocktails while enjoying live entertainment and gourmet bites from some of San Diego's leading culinary partners. From established global brands to boutique distillers, the festival offers attendees the opportunity to taste, explore, and celebrate the dynamic world of craft spirits in an energetic and festive atmosphere.

This year's festival is proud to welcome Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Keg N Bottle as an official sponsor. FMCG and Keg N Bottle is the leading "Emerging Spirits Platform" focused on pick, pack and shipping to 42 states along with Tik-Tok marketing, newsletters and nationwide I-Heart Radio show.

"The San Diego Spirits Festival is about bringing people together to celebrate great spirits, great music, and great energy," said Liz Edwards, Founder and Executive Director of the San Diego Spirits Festival. "Each year we create an experience where guests can discover incredible brands, enjoy amazing cocktails, and soak in the atmosphere of one of the most beautiful coastal locations in California. We are delighted to welcome Fast Moving Consumer Goods and keg N Bottle as sponsors this year and appreciate their support in helping us continue to elevate the festival experience."

"We are excited to partner with the San Diego Spirits Festival, one of the premier beverage and lifestyle events in the country," said Sandro Piancone, Founder of Fast Moving Consumer Goods. "The festival celebrates innovation, entrepreneurship, and consumer engagement, values that align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to supporting this exceptional event and connecting with industry leaders, emerging brands, and passionate consumers."

The San Diego Spirits Festival has grown into one of the premier spirits celebrations on the West Coast, attracting cocktail enthusiasts, industry professionals, and visitors from across the country. With its unique blend of premium spirits, entertainment, and coastal ambiance, the festival continues to be a highlight of San Diego's annual event calendar.

Event Details

San Diego Spirits Festival

September 26-27, 2026

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, La Jolla

Tickets and brand participation opportunities are now available.

www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com

Media Contact

Liz Edwards

Founder & Executive Director

San Diego Spirits Festival

Liz@sandiegospiritsfestival.com

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good's brand including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com and https:www.kegnbottle.com

(619) 975-6556

Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-17th-annual-san-diego-spirits-festival-returns-to-la-jolla-f-1216189