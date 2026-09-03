San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQB: TTIPF) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing sulfur-based therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced that it has engaged Brisco Capital Partners Corp. ("Brisco") to provide investor relations services.

Brisco will assist the Company in expanding communications with shareholders, investors and the broader investment community to increase awareness of Thiogenesis and its development programs.

Brisco is a Calgary, Alberta based investor relations firm providing services to a number of public companies including business development, road shows, corporate communications and tradeshow advisory. Brisco currently owns no securities in the Company.

The agreement is effective as of September 1, 2026. Brisco will receive a monthly fee of $6,000 plus applicable taxes and 100,000 stock options exercisable at $0.50 per share for 36 months, vesting quarterly over one year. The agreement and option grant remain subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Amendment to Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

The Company intends to amend its omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan") by increasing the number of common shares reserved for issuance from 9,099,095 to 13,995,931 common shares. The Plan is a fixed 20% security-based compensation plan that permits the grant of stock options, restricted share units and deferred share units. There are currently 5,125,000 awards outstanding under the Plan, leaving 3,424,095 awards available for future grants.

The board of directors has determined that the remaining reserve is insufficient to meet the Company's anticipated incentive compensation requirements. The proposed amendment would restore the Plan reserve to 20% of the Company's current issued and outstanding share capital.

The amendment is subject to TSXV acceptance and disinterested shareholder approval at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for September 8, 2026.

About Thiogenesis

Based in San Diego, California, Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQB: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing sulfur-based therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company's lead candidate, TTI-0102, is being developed for nephropathic cystinosis and primary mitochondrial diseases, including Leigh syndrome spectrum. Thiogenesis is advancing TTI-0102 through clinical development with the goal of addressing significant unmet medical needs in rare genetic disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements contained in this news release are forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as plans, expects, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates, believes or variations of such words and phrases including negative or grammatical variations or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the U.S. Securities Act. The Company has not registered and will not register the securities under the U.S. Securities Act. The Company does not intend to engage in a public offering of their securities in the United States.

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