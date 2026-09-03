Advancing AI Infrastructure Value Chain Through Integrated Power Management and Cooling Technologies

LITEON Technology (2301.TW) today announced a strategic investment in DCX POLSKA Sp. z o.o. ("DCX Liquid Cooling Systems"), a Warsaw, Poland-based provider of advanced liquid cooling systems for AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers. Upon closing of the transaction, LITEON will hold approximately 25% equity ownership in DCX Liquid Cooling Systems with a total transaction value of approximately US$176 million. The investment brings together DCX's deep expertise in liquid cooling technologies, including coolant distribution units (CDUs), facility coolant distribution units (FDUs), cold plates and immersion cooling systems, with LITEON's strengths in AI server power management, rack-level power delivery and 800VDC power architectures. Together, the two companies are positioned to deliver highly integrated power and thermal management solutions for the rapidly evolving AI infrastructure and next-generation high-density computing market.

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DCX and Liteon Announcing a Strategic Partnership

The accelerating adoption of AI applications is driving unprecedented rack power densities, making liquid cooling a critical enabling technology for future-ready data centers and high-performance computing. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, DCX Liquid Cooling Systems has established itself as a leading innovator in direct-to-chip and immersion liquid cooling, with advanced design and integration capabilities in liquid cooling infrastructure for data centers, offering a complete portfolio ranging from enterprise-level coolant distribution units (600kW-2.6MW) to hyperscale-class facility coolant distribution units (up to 16MW), as well as cold plates, rack manifolds and modular data center systems. Through this strategic partnership, LITEON and DCX Liquid Cooling Systems will expand collaboration across product development, engineering innovation, manufacturing scale-up, and global go-to-market initiatives. The companies will jointly develop integrated power-and-cooling platforms designed to address the increasing performance and efficiency demands of the hyperscale data center customers worldwide.

"AI has become a key force reshaping industries, and data center infrastructure is a critical foundation for unlocking AI's full potential," said Tom Soong, Chairman of LITEON. "As we continue to invest in advanced technologies, this strategic investment further strengthens LITEON's position across the AI data center value chain. Through this partnership, we look forward to advancing innovation and creating new possibilities in the rapidly expanding AI market..."

Maciek Szadkowski Chief Technology Officer at DCX Liquid Cooling Systems, added, "LITEON's deep expertise in power electronics, global manufacturing scale, and long-standing hyperscaler relationships make it a highly strategic partner for DCX. We regard this alliance as both an obligation and a commitment to deliver the best, state-of-the-art technology for our strategic partner and for the world-class customers. This partnership will accelerate our global growth and combine the strengths of both companies to deliver broad next-generation data center infrastructure solutions."

"LITEON is a partner whose global scale and engineering heritage we deeply respect, and we are proud that our liquid cooling technology will help to shape what they bring to the world's data centers. Together we can offer operators a single integrated solution, ready for the next generation of AI computing platforms and beyond." Said Tomasz Buk, Chief Executive Officer at DCX Liquid Cooling Systems.

About LITEON Technology

LITEON Technology (2301.tw) was established in 1975. As a pioneer of LED in Taiwan, it is the first electronics company listed on TAIEX. LITEON has established a comprehensive AI infrastructure portfolio, offering integrated solutions including AI power management, high-efficiency battery backup units (BBU), racks and mechanical components, and liquid cooling systems to support next-generation AI data centers. The company also continues to expand its presence in optoelectronic semiconductors, automotive electronics, and 5G AIoT sectors, with green data centers, clean mobility, and efficient infrastructure as its key growth drivers. In response to global environmental and climate challenges, LITEON actively aligns with major international standards and initiatives and has joined RE100, committing to achieving 100% renewable energy usage by 2040. In its next-generation product development, LITEON works closely with supply chain partners to drive sustainable transformation and create meaningful impact across industry and society.

About DCX:

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems, headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, is a premier global manufacturer of comprehensive liquid cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing data centers. Founded in 2019, DCX designs and manufactures a full range of high-performance cooling systems for colocation, enterprise and hyperscale data centers, including coolant distribution units (CDUs) ranging from entry-level to hyperscale-class facility distribution units (FDUs) of up to 16 MW, as well as cold plates, manifolds, and modular immersion cooling systems. DCX's products have been deployed with three of the world's top ten AI data center operators, shipping to 75 countries worldwide.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Irene Chou +886-2-8798-2888 #6509

Corporate Brand Value Development Center

LITEONtech.PR@liteon.com

Jacek Dolny +48 722 121 255

Head of Marketing at DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

Jacek.dolny@dcx.eu