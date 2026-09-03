EverProX Technologies Munich GmbH: Silicon Line, an EverProX brand, Launches new Ultra-Low-Power SerDes Chipset MSDL (MIPI Serial Data Link), Extending 20 Gbps MIPI D-PHY Connectivity to Tens of Meters

New optical/electrical solution aggregates two simultaneous MIPI-DPHY camera streams, at up to 10 Gbps each, over two serialized links while consuming less than 100 mW per link, eliminating bulky cable bundles with optical fiber or differential copper connectivity. Discover more: https://silicon-line.com/msdl

MUNICH, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverProX Technologies Munich GmbH, under its Silicon Line brand-a pioneer in ultra-low-power optical and electrical interconnect technology-today announced the launch of "MSDL 20G" which is the first product in the new MSDL family, an end-to-end interconnect chipset comprising the SL8582x serializer and SL8581x de-serializer. Engineered to overcome the bandwidth, EMI, and reach limitations of traditional MIPI D-PHY signals, the dual-port chipset delivers up to two simultaneous 10 Gbps serialized links for next-generation vision systems.

Breaking Physical Cabling Bottlenecks

As high-resolution multi-camera systems and high-frame-rate displays drive rapidly increasing bandwidth requirements, traditional copper cabling is increasingly constrained by limited reach and susceptibility to electromagnetic interference (EMI). The "MSDL 20G" chipset, comprising SL8582x serializer and SL8581x de-serializer resolves this by aggregating multi-stream video over optical fibers or differential copper pairs, extending link distances to tens of meters while eliminating bulky, shielded cable bundles. The highly integrated architecture delivers ultra-low-power consumption in both optical and electrical modes, with total SerDes power well below 100 mW per 10 Gbps link.

Executive Perspective

"Physical AI is changing the way electronic systems are built. We are seeing more and faster cameras, more sensors, and greater intelligence distributed across devices," said Yifeng Liann, CEO and Managing Director of EverProX Technologies Munich GmbH. "As systems get smarter, moving high-bandwidth data between devices reliably and in real time becomes increasingly challenging. Engineers must balance the flexibility to connect across different subsystems, the reliability that mission-critical applications cannot always get from wireless, and the ultra-low power needed to make it all practical. That's the problem the Silicon Line team set out to solve: making high-bandwidth connectivity more energy-efficient, more reliable, and easier to integrate into the next generation of intelligent systems."

Key Technical Highlights

Dual-Port Multi-Camera Aggregation: Supports up to two simultaneous transmissions of single- or stereo-camera streams over one or two serialized links, with one transmission per link

Optical or Copper Connectivity: Integrated VCSEL drivers and TIA enable optical links over tens of meters, while supporting differential copper links up to 2 meters

Ultra-Low Power: Consumes just 71 mW per optical link and 87 mW per electrical link, excluding the integrated Sideband SerDes:

Optical Mode: Serializer 17 mW, De-serializer 54 mW (Typical)



Electrical Mode: Serializer 27 mW, De-serializer 60 mW (Typical)

Integrated Bidirectional Sideband SerDes: Transports I²C, GPIO, digital audio, SPI/control signals and sensor clocks alongside MIPI data, reducing cable count, connector complexity, and system components.

Target Applications:

AR/VR: Enables lighter, more flexible tethering and greater mobility



Medical Endoscopy: Supports 4K/8K imaging, ultra-low heat generation, and thin optical connectivity



Industrial Robotics and Machine Vision: Delivers reliable, EMI-immune high-speed vision connectivity in electrically noisy environments



Defense and UAVs: Provides lightweight, low-power multi-camera connectivity that reduces cable weight and increases battery life

Availability & Ecosystem Support

The MSDL 20G (SL8582x&SL8581x) are sampling now with early-access customers in bare die or compact 4×4 mm µBGA-78 packages. Evaluation Kits (EVKs) are available now for link validation. Backed by EverProX's turnkey assembly, customers can transition seamlessly from IC design to mass production. For more information, visit https://www.silicon-line.com/ or contact sales@silicon-line.com.

About EverProX Technologies Munich GmbH and Silicon Line

Silicon Line - a brand of EverProX Technologies Munich GmbH - is a leading IC developer of ultra-low-power optical and electrical interconnect solutions for high-speed video and data transmission. Based in Munich, Germany, the Silicon Line portfolio includes ultra low power MIPI SerDes ICs (from MSDL 2G up to MSDL 20G), TIA&VCSEL drivers that enable ultra-thin, lightweight, and EMI-immune active optical cables (AOCs) and embedded optical links for VR/AR, medical, industrial, robotics, defense and consumer markets.

Media Contact:



Emre Oralli

Product Marketing Manager

EverProX Technologies Munich GmbH / Silicon Line

Email: emre.Oralli@silicon-line.com

Phone: +49 151 20620735

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silicon-line-an-everprox-brand-launches-new-ultra-low-power-serdes-chipset-msdl-mipi-serial-data-link-extending-20-gbps-mipi-d-phy-connectivity-to-tens-of-meters-302867933.html