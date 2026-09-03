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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 12:06 Uhr
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EXIN launches the AI Security Professional certification, built on the OWASP AI Exchange -- making AI security skills transparent and verifiable

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most organizations are adopting AI faster than they can secure it. Every model, assistant and automated workflow put into production widens the attack surface and can lead to extra risk of security breaches and non-compliance to the EU AI Act. Few companies can say, with evidence, which of their people are equipped to manage that risk.

EXIN, the global independent certification authority behind more than three million certifications issued across 170+ countries, today launches the latest addition to its AI portfolio: the AI Security Professional (AISP). AISP closes this gap. The certification proves that an individual can do both halves of the job: recognize how AI systems are actually attacked, and govern their use to the standards regulators now expect.

Existing security certifications predate AI-specific threats. Governance frameworks stop short of implementation. AISP covers both technical and governance, with no prerequisites - deliberately, so it reaches the security officers, privacy leads, risk analysts and AI engineers already carrying this responsibility.

"AI has changed what digital competence means," said Valérie Hoeks, CEO of EXIN. "Every AI system an organization deploys widens its attack surface, and the cost of getting this wrong shows up in remediation, in lost contracts and in reduced trust. Boards are approving AI investments they cannot yet staff with confidence. AISP gives them a way to see, rather than hope, that the right skills are there."

AISP was built on the OWASP AI Exchange, the open AI security body of knowledge developed by 165+ practitioners and feeding both ISO/IEC 27090 and the EU AI Act security standard (pr-EN 18282). The courseware has been developed by its founder Rob van der Veer, Chief AI Officer at Software Improvement Group.

"The body of knowledge needed to secure AI already exists (from OWASP), and it is free to anyone," said van der Veer. "What's been missing is a way for someone to demonstrate that they understand this body of knowledge. That's the gap this certification closes. The knowledge is open. The expertise is now testable."

AISP is the only AI security certification mapped to the European CEN standard for AI professional role profiles (the CEN CWA 18398). Exam format: no prerequisites. available online and through our accredited training providers worldwide. Successful candidates receive the following certificate and digital badge: EXIN AI Security Professional based on the OWASP AI Exchange.

The AI Security Professional exam is available now at aisp.exin.com and through EXIN's global network of accredited training providers. The OWASP AI Exchange remains freely available at owaspai.org.

OWASP does not endorse any individual certification providers. EXIN AISP is independently developed by EXIN and built on the OWASP AI Exchange body of knowledge with their awareness.

About EXIN

Since 1984, EXIN has been an independent certification authority, with more than three million certifications issued across 170+ countries. Its AI portfolio spans security, governance and implementation, and sits alongside a well-established digital skills portfolio in information security, privacy and service management. AI skills without those foundations are incomplete, and EXIN certifies both. exin.com

About Software Improvement Group (SIG)

Founded in 2000, Software Improvement Group (SIG) empowers organizations to govern the software their business runs on. Through complete portfolio analysis and tailored strategic advice, SIG helps companies embrace AI with control and improve software quality and security by focusing strategic efforts across people, process and technology. SIG was recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Technical Debt Management Tools. softwareimprovementgroup.com

AISP Microsite: aisp.exin.com
Media kit: exin.com/aisp-media

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exin-launches-the-ai-security-professional-certification-built-on-the-owasp-ai-exchange--making-ai-security-skills-transparent-and-verifiable-302868111.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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