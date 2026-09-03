Arthur D. Little's (ADL) Blue Shiftits forward-looking institute exploring the impact of emerging technologies on business and society, today published I, Robot. Despite the hype around humanoid robots, this report finds they are still immature, compared to other areas of physical AI (autonomous and versatile robots that can perceive, decide, and act in the physical world). ADL analysis shows that humanoid robots only account for $2-3 billion of today's overall $18 billion physical AI market. Many demonstrations are pre-programmed, remotely operated or even totally AI-generated.

The study highlights that specialized physical AI offers the real opportunity for innovation and value in the short-to-medium term, and that businesses should take action now. The overall market could reach $60-$100 billion by 2030, thanks to drivers including labor shortages, shifting work preferences, increasing needs for operational resilience and productivity pressures.

Countries and regions are competing heavily to build the right mix of physical AI capabilities for future success. China is presently ahead in manufacturing and supplier scale, while the US leads in frontier AI and investment capital. Europe and Japan are strong in industrial systems automation, but weaker in frontier AI models.

Physical AI currently works best in structured environments with some degree of variability. This includes intelligent fixed systems and robotics in factories, autonomous vehicles (AVs), and inspection and logistics drones.

Value in physical AI will be generated across a three layer tech stack:

Body: the physical machine that does the job. China leads here, installing more robots during 2025 than the rest of the world combined.

the physical machine that does the job. China leads here, installing more robots during 2025 than the rest of the world combined. Mind : the intelligence layer that gives robots versatility. Strengths in frontier AI models mean the US is currently ahead.

: the intelligence layer that gives robots versatility. Strengths in frontier AI models mean the US is currently ahead. LearningLoop: the systems through which robots learn from the physical world. It remains the least mature part of the stack.

Dr. Albert Meige, Director of Blue Shift (Arthur D. Little), comments: "When it comes to physical AI, humanoids are the moonshot attracting attention, capital, and talent. However real-world value lags their hype. Instead, benefits are coming from specialized physical AI systems designed for specific, high-value tasks in industrial and operational environments. Critical uncertainties around technology breakthroughs and the speed of deployment mean the future of physical AI is not clear. However, companies should act now to prepare themselves, deploying early and learning fast."

Download the report here

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