MX.0 Media Limited: MX.0 UK Launches in Sheffield, Bringing Manufacturer-Led Digital Transformation Event to the UK

SHEFFIELD, England, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MX.0 Media, the manufacturer-led community behind some of the US' fastest-growing Industry 4.0 events, is crossing the Atlantic to launch its first-ever UK event. The content-led conference will be hosted across Sheffield's historic Cutlers' Hall and the cutting-edge Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).

Since 2017, MX.0 Media has connected manufacturing leaders across the US, including 3M, Airbus, Boeing, BMW, Mars, Eaton, GE Aerospace, Ford, Nestlé, Smurfit WestRock and Caterpillar, through events built on a simple idea: manufacturers learn best from other manufacturers. MX.0 UK brings that same peer-led format to the industrial heart of England for the first time, arriving as UK manufacturers navigate complex supply chains and a growing skills gap.

Supported by Lead Sponsor Siemens, the event opens at Cutlers' Hall for a day of manufacturer case studies and panel discussions, with leading manufacturers taking to the stage, including AstraZeneca, Smith+Nephew, Sertec, Johnson Matthey, Mars, Woodlands Home & Garden Group and other leading UK facilities.

You'll hear directly from peers who've scaled digital initiatives across their own businesses, navigated implementation challenges, and brought their people with them.

The conference agenda covers everything from engaging the shop floor and boardroom alike to real-world case studies in building the data foundations needed to move past the pilot stage and leverage AI. Whether you're starting or scaling your digital transformation journey, you'll leave with the knowledge and network to move it forward.

Day two moves to the AMRC, where delegates get an exclusive look inside its Factory of the Future and Factory 2050, seeing robotics, automation and digital capability in action on the factory floor.

Get in the Room

Whether attendees are leading a digital transformation programme, benchmarking against peers who've done it, or exploring how their solution fits the UK's next wave of smart manufacturing, MX.0 UK is where that conversation starts.

Attend or learn more: mx0media.com/mx-0-uk

Sponsor or exhibit: Lucy Ashton, lucy.ashton@mx0events.com | Book a call

About MX.0 Media

MX.0 Media has connected manufacturing leaders since 2017, building a manufacturer-led platform where industry professionals share firsthand insight on leading and navigating digital investments and the change they bring.

Through its content and in-person events, MX.0 equips manufacturers with the practical lessons and network needed to move from Industry 3.0 to 4.0 and beyond. Hence, the name M(anufacturing) X.0.

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