CRI Names Former PCAOB Chief of Firm Inspections Timothy P. Sikes Director of SEC Services

Strategic Hire Strengthens Firm's Public-Company Capabilities and Continued Investment in Assurance Quality

ENTERPRISE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Top 25** accounting and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) today announced that Timothy P. Sikes has joined the firm as Director of SEC Services. Sikes is expected to play a key role in strengthening CRI's capabilities to serve publicly traded clients and in elevating assurance quality, helping the firm build on recent momentum and expand its presence in the SEC and Capital Markets assurance and advisory spaces.

Bringing more than three decades of experience in public company auditing and audit oversight, Sikes joins CRI as a partner and a member of the firm's Professional Services Team. He previously served as Chief of Firm Inspections at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), where he oversaw all inspection activities involving audits of issuers, brokers, and dealers performed by registered public accounting firms across U.S. and non-U.S. jurisdictions. This background provides Sikes with critical regulatory insight and an in-depth understanding of current SEC compliance and audit-quality expectations, positioning him to help strengthen CRI's assurance practices, anticipate regulatory developments, and scale the firm's capabilities to serve a growing base of public-company clients.

"Tim is one of the most respected voices in public company audit quality, and his years in senior roles at the PCAOB gave him a perspective few professionals can match," commented Jon Heath, President of Operations at CRI. "Bringing that experience in to help lead our SEC and capital markets assurance quality initiatives is a deliberate investment in the future of our Capital Markets Group, and in the strength of the teams behind it."

"After years on the regulatory side of the profession, I came to CRI to help shape a practice at a pivotal point," said Sikes. "Right now, the regulatory landscape is changing rapidly, and public companies and their auditors are facing increasingly complex expectations around compliance, audit quality, and transparency. CRI already has relationships, talent, and capabilities to serve public companies at a high level. I'm looking forward to building on that foundation and working alongside our teams to strengthen and scale the resources needed to navigate this environment with confidence."

To learn more about Tim Sikes and CRI, please visit criadv.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram

CRI is a Top 25** nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm operating in more than 50 markets across the United States. The firm specializes in construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution, offering audit and assurance*, tax, business outsourcing, forensic accounting, IT auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, and advisory services.

CRI's specialized portfolio companies† extend its service capabilities and include Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Government Solutions (government accounting, auditing, and compliance), CRI M&A Advisors (investment banking), CRI Simple Numbers (business consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), ProSport Accountants (professional athlete tax services), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trusts and estates).

For more information, visit CRIadv.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Cheryl Hunt, Chief Marketing Officer

629.208.7705

chunt@criadv.com

Betsy McTee, Director of Communications

629.208.7706

bmctee@criadv.com

†This is not a CPA firm.

*Assurance, attest, and audit services provided by Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C.

"Carr, Riggs & Ingram" and "CRI" are the brand names under which Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C. ("CRI CPA"), CRI Advisors, LLC ("CRI Advisors" or "Advisors"), and Capin Crouse, LLC ("Capin Crouse CPA"), and CRI Capin Crouse Advisors, LLC ("Capin Crouse Advisors") provide professional services. CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, CRI Advisors, Capin Crouse Advisors, Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital, LLC, and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are licensed independent certified public accounting ("CPA") firms that separately provide attest services, as well as additional ancillary services, to their clients. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are independently owned CPA firms that provide attestation services separately from one another. CRI Advisors and Capin Crouse Advisors provide tax and business consulting services to its clients. CRI Advisors and its subsidiaries, including Capin Crouse Advisors, are not licensed CPA firms and will not provide any attest services. The entities falling under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand are independently owned and are not responsible or liable for the services and/or products provided, or engaged to be provided, by any other entity under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand. Our use of the terms "CRI," "we," "our," "us," and terms of similar import denotes the alternative practice structure conducted by CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, Capin Crouse Advisors, and CRI Advisors, as appropriate.

SOURCE: CRI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cri-names-former-pcaob-chief-of-firm-inspections-timothy-p.-sikes-di-1216158