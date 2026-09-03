Wissen Research LLC: Decaffeinated Coffee Market Poised for US$ 5.2 Bn Valuation by 2031, Growing at 7.0% CAGR, New Report by Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global decaffeinated coffee market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2026 to USD 5.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Growth in the decaffeinated coffee market is being supported by rising consumer preference for healthier beverage choices, growing awareness of caffeine-related health concerns, and continuous advances in decaffeination technologies that preserve flavor and aroma. Expanding availability of premium and specialty decaf products across retail, foodservice, e-commerce, and at-home brewing channels continues to shape market expansion.

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Technology Advancements Reshaping the Decaffeination Process

The technology behind decaffeinated coffee has advanced considerably. Methods such as the Swiss Water Process, supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction, and improved solvent-based techniques now allow manufacturers to remove caffeine while preserving a coffee bean's original flavor, aroma, and quality. Rising demand for clean-label, chemical-free beverages is pushing producers toward eco-friendly decaffeination methods, while parallel improvements in roasting, flavoring, packaging, and manufacturing automation are helping companies extend shelf life and raise overall product quality.

This shift is changing how consumers think about their daily coffee. As more people look to reduce caffeine intake without giving up the ritual and taste of coffee, decaf is evolving from a niche substitute into a mainstream, premium category in its own right - spanning specialty roasts, single-origin offerings, and ready-to-drink formats.

Key Market Drivers for the Decaffeinated Coffee Market:

Rising Health Consciousness: Growing awareness of the effects of excess caffeine - including sleep disruption, anxiety, and heightened sensitivity - is pushing health-conscious consumers toward decaf alternatives.

Innovation in Product Development: New offerings such as specialty instant decaf, traceable single-origin decaf, and premium micro-lot products are broadening consumer appeal.

Growth of Specialty and Organic Coffee: Rising popularity of specialty and organic coffee is encouraging companies to diversify their decaf portfolios.

E-Commerce and At-Home Brewing Expansion: The growth of direct-to-consumer coffee brands and home brewing culture is improving accessibility and driving global consumption.

Widening Consumer Base: Demand among pregnant women, older adults, and caffeine-sensitive consumers is expanding the addressable market, with cafés and restaurants adding more decaf options.

Advances in Decaffeination Technology: Techniques that better preserve flavor and aroma are improving product quality and consumer acceptance.

Market Challenges for the Decaffeinated Coffee Industry

Producing decaffeinated coffee involves additional processing steps and specialized technologies, which raises production costs relative to regular coffee. Preserving the natural aroma, taste, and character of the bean after caffeine removal remains a technical hurdle, and some consumers still perceive decaf as inferior in flavor to regular coffee - a perception that can limit broader adoption.

The market is also becoming more competitive as global and regional players expand their portfolios. Companies must continue investing in advanced decaffeination technologies, product innovation, and consumer education to strengthen acceptance and defend margins.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Decaffeinated Coffee Market

In April 2026, Nestlé S.A. and Starbucks Coffee Company expanded their Global Coffee Alliance with the launch of new Starbucks Coffee Craft concentrated coffee products, combining Starbucks' coffee expertise with Nestlé's global manufacturing and distribution reach to grow premium at-home offerings internationally.

In March 2026, STORYLINE Co., Ltd. and Ogawa Coffee Co., Ltd. partnered to commercialize the ZEN Craft Decaf Process, a next-generation decaffeination technology developed with Tohoku University that focuses on improved flavor retention.

Also in March 2026, Nestlé S.A. launched the Nescafé Espresso Concentrated Decaf variant in the UK and Ireland, extending its ready-to-drink and at-home coffee portfolio to meet rising demand for convenient decaf options.

Taken together, these moves point to an industry investing heavily in flavor-preserving technology and premiumization, increasingly through strategic partnerships.

Key Insights from Decaffeinated Coffee Market Analysis

Roasted decaffeinated coffee dominated the market by product type in 2025, accounting for over ~85% of global revenue, driven by consumer preference for freshly brewed, café-style flavor at home.

Arabica beans led the market by species in 2025 with around 58% revenue share, owing to their smoother, less bitter flavor profile favored by premium and specialty roasters.

Europe held the largest regional revenue share in 2025, at over 40% of the global market, supported by a strong coffee culture and rising demand for premium, sustainable products.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising urbanization, expanding café culture, and growing health and wellness awareness in markets such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

Advancements in flavor-preserving decaffeination technology are narrowing the taste gap with regular coffee, supporting broader mainstream adoption.

Key Players in the Decaffeinated Coffee Market

Leading companies in the decaffeinated coffee market are focusing on product innovation, sustainable sourcing, advanced decaffeination technologies, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area JDE Peet's (Netherlands) Multi-brand roasted and instant decaf portfolio (L'OR, Kenco, Jacobs) Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) Ready-to-drink and at-home decaf innovation (NESCAFÉ) Starbucks Coffee Company (US) Premium roasted decaf offerings Don Pablo Coffee (US) Specialty decaf coffee Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (Canada) Chemical-free decaffeination technology Kicking Horse Coffee Co. Ltd. (Canada) Organic and specialty decaf Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. (Italy) Branded roasted decaf coffee Strauss Group Ltd. (Israel) Regional decaf coffee portfolio Tata Consumer Products (India) Eight O'Clock Coffee decaf range Fresh Roasted Coffee, LLC (US) Small-batch decaf roasting The J.M. Smucker Co. (US) Folgers Decaf and related brands Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. / illycaffè S.p.A. (Italy) Premium Arabica-based decaf

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Decaffeinated Coffee Market

Europe holds the largest market share, underpinned by a strong coffee consumption culture, rising health awareness, and growing demand for premium and sustainable coffee products. Established coffee brands, specialty roasters, and advanced retail networks across Western and Central Europe continue to reinforce the region's leadership.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by rising urbanization, expanding coffee consumption, and growing café culture across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Expansion of international coffee chains, online retail platforms, and home brewing culture is creating new opportunities for decaf manufacturers in the region.

North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa round out the report's regional coverage, with growth supported by increasing retail and e-commerce availability of decaf products.

Product & Species Insights

Roasted decaffeinated coffee was the leading product segment in 2025, offering consumers a rich aroma and flavor profile close to regular coffee. Brands such as Starbucks (Decaf Pike Place Roast, Decaf Espresso Roast) and Nestlé (NESCAFÉ Gold Decaf, Nescafé Taster's Choice Decaf) continue to expand their roasted decaf lines.

By bean species, Arabica led the market in 2025, prized for its smoother texture and lower bitterness. Brands including Lifeboost Coffee, Volcanica Coffee, Kicking Horse Coffee, Starbucks, Lavazza, and illycaffè rely heavily on Arabica beans for their premium decaf offerings.

To purchase the complete Decaffeinated Coffee Market report and access detailed forecasts, competitive insights, and growth opportunities, visit: https://www.wissenresearch.com/market-research-reports-pricings/decaffeinated-coffee-market

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global decaffeinated coffee market is segmented across product, distribution channel, bean species, and region:

By Product: Roasted Raw

By Distribution Channel: Physical E-Commerce

By Bean Species: Arabica Robusta

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



As decaffeination technology continues to mature and consumer demand for healthier, premium beverages grows, decaffeinated coffee is becoming a larger and more strategically important category within the broader global coffee industry. For market participants, the path forward lies in continued investment in flavor-preserving technology, sustainable sourcing, and expansion into fast-growing regions such as Asia-Pacific.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research

Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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