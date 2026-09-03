BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 2 September 2026 were:
252.42c Capital only USD (cents)
186.91p Capital only Sterling (pence)
260.67c Including current year income USD (cents)
193.02p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.