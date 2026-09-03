New Frankfurt location advances the Group's international growth strategy and strengthens its service to diaspora communities across Europe.

Telekom Srbija Group today opened MTEL Germany's 10th retail store in Frankfurt, expanding its physical presence in one of the Group's most important international markets and supporting its broader growth strategy across the DACH region.

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New MTEL Germany Store in Frankfurt

Located close to the Consulate General of the Republic of Serbia, the new store gives customers direct access to MTEL Germany's telecommunications, television and digital services, alongside dedicated in-person support.

Following the opening of its Offenbach store earlier this year, the Frankfurt location further strengthens MTEL Germany's presence in one of the Group's most important European growth markets. It also expands MTEL's ability to serve the large Serbian and Western Balkan diaspora communities across the DACH region.

The opening also marks the launch of MTEL Germany's autumn campaign: every new postpaid customer who signs a contract during September will receive six months of television service free of charge. Opening-day visitors will also be able to take part in prize games and receive special gifts.

The Frankfurt opening reflects Telekom Srbija Group's commitment to international growth, combining an established local presence with telecommunications, content and digital services tailored to customers living abroad. Through this model, the Group is expanding its reach across Europe while helping customers maintain close connections to family, culture and the region.

All interested customers are invited to visit the new MTEL Germany store at Pfingstweidstraße 9b, 60316 Frankfurt am Main.

About Telekom Srbija Group

The Telekom Srbija Group, headquartered in Serbia and operating in 15 countries across Europe and beyond, is one of the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications operators in Southeast Europe and a leader in digital transformation in the Western Balkans. With more than 14 million subscribers and more than 13,000 employees, the Group provides services across fixed telephony, mobile communications, internet and multimedia.

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Contacts:

Ivana Bajovic

ivanabajo@telekom.rs

+381 64 650 7300