United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.: United Imaging secures CE mark for world's first dual wide-coverage CT family

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging has received CE Mark certification for the uCT SiriuX and uCT SiriuX Ultrix, the world's first dual wide-coverage computed tomography (CT) family, clearing the systems for commercial availability across Europe.

Built on a revolutionary Twin-Ring Gantry architecture, the platform integrates dual-wide 16 cm Ultrix detectors and two liquid-metal-bearing X-ray tubes, opening new possibilities for dynamic, high-resolution, and spectral CT imaging across three transformative capabilities:

Synchronized Whole-Organ Dynamic Imaging: Capturing dynamic physiological processes with exceptional temporal and spatial detail.

Ultra-High-Resolution Imaging with 16 cm Wide Coverage: Revealing fine anatomical structures across the body with outstanding spatial resolution.

Ultra-High-Resolution Whole-Body Spectral Imaging: Unlocking precise material characterization and quantitative insights across the body.

"I've been working with CT technology for more than two decades, and truly new architectures don't come along very often. SiriuX is one of them," said Stefan Ulzheimer, General Manager of CT, United Imaging Healthcare Europe. "It represents a fundamentally new approach to high temporal and spatial resolution, and optimized spectral imaging. Through our ongoing dialogue with European clinical partners, we've heard firsthand what is needed to push diagnostic boundaries. Now, we are ready to turn those insights into clinical reality."

This milestone marks a significant step forward for the company, reinforcing United Imaging's mission to bring equal healthcare for all by bringing breakthrough diagnostic innovations to clinical practices throughout Europe.

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