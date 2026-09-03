Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bitcoin: Diese 4 Signale entscheiden über Bullenmarkt oder Falle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 12:54 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.: United Imaging secures CE mark for world's first dual wide-coverage CT family

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging has received CE Mark certification for the uCT SiriuX and uCT SiriuX Ultrix, the world's first dual wide-coverage computed tomography (CT) family, clearing the systems for commercial availability across Europe.

Built on a revolutionary Twin-Ring Gantry architecture, the platform integrates dual-wide 16 cm Ultrix detectors and two liquid-metal-bearing X-ray tubes, opening new possibilities for dynamic, high-resolution, and spectral CT imaging across three transformative capabilities:

  • Synchronized Whole-Organ Dynamic Imaging: Capturing dynamic physiological processes with exceptional temporal and spatial detail.
  • Ultra-High-Resolution Imaging with 16 cm Wide Coverage: Revealing fine anatomical structures across the body with outstanding spatial resolution.
  • Ultra-High-Resolution Whole-Body Spectral Imaging: Unlocking precise material characterization and quantitative insights across the body.

"I've been working with CT technology for more than two decades, and truly new architectures don't come along very often. SiriuX is one of them," said Stefan Ulzheimer, General Manager of CT, United Imaging Healthcare Europe. "It represents a fundamentally new approach to high temporal and spatial resolution, and optimized spectral imaging. Through our ongoing dialogue with European clinical partners, we've heard firsthand what is needed to push diagnostic boundaries. Now, we are ready to turn those insights into clinical reality."

This milestone marks a significant step forward for the company, reinforcing United Imaging's mission to bring equal healthcare for all by bringing breakthrough diagnostic innovations to clinical practices throughout Europe.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/united-imaging-secures-ce-mark-for-worlds-first-dual-wide-coverage-ct-family-302868922.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.