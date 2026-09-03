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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 12:54 Uhr
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Sucden Financial Appoints Harry Clarke as Head of FX Sales (EMEA)

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has appointed Harry Clarke as Head of FX Sales (EMEA), effective 1 September 2026. Harry reports to Wayne Roworth, Global Head of FX.

Harry joins Sucden Financial from UBS, where he spent more than eight years in FX sales roles, most recently as a Director in Institutional FX Sales. He has extensive experience working with institutional clients and a strong track record of building and developing long-term client relationships.

In his new role, Harry will be responsible for growing Sucden Financial's institutional FX business across EMEA, deepening existing client relationships and identifying new opportunities as the firm continues to expand its global FX offering.

Harry will also represent Sucden Financial at the TradeTech FX conference in Amsterdam from 15 to 17 September, where he will meet with clients, prospects and other market participants.

Wayne Roworth, Global Head of FX at Sucden Financial, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Harry to Sucden Financial. His appointment reflects our continued commitment to investing in our FX business and strengthening our presence across the EMEA region. Harry's industry expertise and market insight will play an important role as we continue to enhance our offering and deliver value to our clients."

Harry Clarke, Head of FX Sales (EMEA) at Sucden Financial, said:

"I am excited to join Sucden Financial at such an important stage in its growth. I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to build on the firm's strong market position, deepen client relationships and further develop our institutional FX offering across EMEA."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

linkedin.com/company/sucden-financial/

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sucdenfinancial.com

Media Contact

Robert Cantle or Rosetta Smith
Telephone: 020 3207 5280
press@sucfin.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sucden-financial-appoints-harry-clarke-as-head-of-fx-sales-emea-302868925.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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