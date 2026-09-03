HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market worth $2.43 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the HD maps market is projected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2026 to USD 2.43 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Browse 143 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 270 Pages and in-depth TOC on "HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market"

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2022-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 1.34 billion

USD 1.34 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 2.43 billion

USD 2.43 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 8.9%

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Trends & Insights:

Commercial vehicles to grow at the fastest rate in the HD maps market during the forecast period

Update and maintenance service to grow at the fastest rate in the HD maps market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the HD maps market during the forecast period

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141078517

Real-time crowdsourced updates are becoming an important technology trend in the HD maps market, as connected vehicles can share road changes and sensor data to support faster map updates. Technologies such as Mobileye's REM use data collected from vehicles to identify changes in road features and update map information with limited data transfer requirements, which is helping reduce dependence on manual mapping and supporting faster updates across large road networks. Additionally, AI-based map creation is improving the speed of processing sensor data by automatically identifying lane markings, road boundaries, traffic signs, and other road attributes. Sensor fusion using LiDAR, cameras, and radar further improves map accuracy by combining data from multiple sources. Cloud and edge computing are also supporting this shift by enabling faster processing and distribution of map updates. These technologies are supporting the development of continuously updated HD map services that can be integrated with autonomous driving and ADAS systems.

Commercial vehicles to grow at the fastest rate in the HD maps market during the forecast period."

HD maps are becoming an important technology for commercial vehicle automation, especially for long-haul trucks operating on major freight routes, with Gatik using GeoMate's mapping solution to support high-definition mapping and route-level localization for autonomous middle-mile operations. HD maps are shifting from navigation support to predictive driving intelligence, enabling trucks to anticipate road curvature, grade, speed limits, and lane geometry before these conditions are detected by onboard sensors, which supports safer automated driving, smoother speed control, and more efficient fuel or energy use, strengthening the business case for HD maps in long haul trucking. HD maps are also being connected with telematics, vehicle sensors, and cloud platforms to provide updated road information during vehicle operation. Commercial vehicle providers and autonomous trucking companies are increasingly using cloud-connected HD map platforms to maintain map freshness and support expansion across freight routes. For instance, Aurora uses its cloud-based mapping software to automate creation and updates of its Aurora Atlas HD map; DAF Trucks uses HERE HD Live Map within the MODI project to support automated freight operations.

Additionally, in May 2026, at Auto China, HERE Technologies expanded its partnership with Mengqing to deploy intelligent navigation solutions for leading Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturers, focusing on truck-specific routing and fuel-efficient guidance for heavy-duty logistics fleets. The market is shifting toward connected HD map solutions with frequent updates, accurate road attributes, freight corridor coverage, and cloud-based delivery, positioning mapping providers as continuous data infrastructure partners rather than standalone map database suppliers. This shift enables OEMs to improve map freshness, autonomous driving reliability, and scalability across expanding commercial vehicle operating networks.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=141078517

Update and maintenance service to grow at the fastest rate in the HD maps market during the forecast period

Frequent changes in road layouts, lane configurations, construction zones, traffic restrictions, and road attributes are increasing the need for continuously updated map data. Vehicle sensors, connected vehicles, crowdsourced inputs, and roadside infrastructure are being used to identify road changes, while cloud-based platforms enable map providers to process and deliver these updates to vehicles more frequently. OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are integrating HD map update capabilities with autonomous driving software, localization systems, telematics, and vehicle connectivity to support Level 3 and Level 4 driving functions. For instance, Mercedes-Benz integrates HERE HD Live Map with DRIVE PILOT to provide updated road geometry, lane information, roadworks, and traffic information for Level 3 automated driving. Similarly, DENSO uses TomTom's vehicle sensor data and Roadagrams to support continuous HD map updates for automated driving applications. In July 2026, Stellantis agreed to integrate Mobileye's REM technology from 2027, using crowdsourced data from vehicle cameras to identify changes in lane markings, road layouts, and construction conditions. Mobileye reported that more than 8 million vehicles contributed 34 billion miles of data in 2025, with REM covering more than 95% of public roads in the US and Europe. As autonomous driving programs are expanding across larger road networks, the ability to detect changes, validate map data, and deliver updates within shorter timeframes is becoming a key requirement for OEMs. This creates opportunities for HD map providers with strong data collection networks, automated update processes, and cloud-based delivery capabilities to support higher levels of autonomous driving.

North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the HD maps market during the forecast period

The growth of HD Maps in North America can be attributed to the rising demand for autonomous vehicles in the region. Established OEMs such as Ford Motors and General Motors, alongside well-established European and Asian counterparts such as Toyota (Japan), Nissan (Japan), Honda (Japan), Hyundai/Kia (South Korea), BMW (Germany), and Volkswagen (Germany), already offer L2+ vehicles in the region, which rely on HD maps for precise localization, lane-level positioning, and advanced driver-assistance features. Some leading OEMs also offer L3 autonomous vehicles in the region, including Mercedes-Benz's S-Class and EQS SUV and BMW's 7 Series, where HD maps play a critical role in supporting partial autonomous driving by enabling real-time path planning, traffic prediction, and safe vehicle navigation. Additionally, in April 2026, Waymo commenced testing autonomous vehicles in downtown Chicago, mapping city streets and assessing performance in winter weather for the first time. This activity expands Waymo's HD map coverage and validates its mapping and perception stack under snow and cold-weather conditions. HD map provider companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (US), Waymo LLC (US), and Mapbox (US) have a presence in the region. These companies are developing advanced HD mapping technologies, forming strategic partnerships with OEMs, and deploying real-time map updates to support autonomous driving systems, thereby accelerating market adoption in North America.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=141078517

Top Companies in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market:

The Top Companies in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market are HERE (Netherlands), Baidu, Inc. (China), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), NVIDIA Corporation (US), and Mobileye (Israel).

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Self-driving Cars Market

Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hd-map-autonomous-vehicle-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hd-map-autonomous-vehicle.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hd-map-for-autonomous-vehicles-market-worth-2-43-billion-by-2033--marketsandmarkets-302868734.html