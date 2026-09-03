Regenerative Medical Technology Group: Cellgenic Establishes Local Commercial Presence in Brazil

Cellgenic is expanding local representation and commercial support in Brazil, one of Latin America's larger healthcare and aesthetic-medicine markets. ISSCA continues to hold physician-education events in São Paulo. Activities in Brazil remain subject to applicable local law and regulatory requirements.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced that its Cellgenic division has expanded its commercial presence in Brazil through local representation, physician-facing commercial support, and related infrastructure intended to support product distribution in permitted channels. Brazil is an important healthcare and aesthetic-medicine market in Latin America.

The current Brazil buildout is intended to support physician relationships and longer-term market development. It does not, by itself, constitute regulatory approval of any product, a manufacturing facility in Brazil, or authorization to sell or administer any Cellgenic product other than as permitted under applicable Brazilian law, including requirements administered by ANVISA and other competent authorities. Brazil's scale and established community of physicians interested in regenerative medicine, together with ISSCA's periodic conference activity in São Paulo, are reasons management views Brazil as a priority market within Cellgenic's Latin American expansion plan.

Management currently treats Brazil as the largest of Cellgenic's active Latin American expansion markets and, for that reason, is moving from a representation-only model toward a more permanent local commercial presence. The timing, scope, and cost of that presence remain subject to execution, financing, and local regulatory requirements.

Operational and Strategic Update

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc., commented: "Brazil is one of the largest and most sophisticated regenerative medicine markets in Latin America. A more permanent local commercial presence is intended to help Cellgenic develop longer-term physician relationships in that market."

Management believes the pairing of Cellgenic's expanded Brazil commercial operations with ISSCA's São Paulo conference activity illustrates RMTG's intended two-channel market entry - education and commercial infrastructure. Actual network development will depend on physician adoption, local regulation, and the Company's ability to fund and execute the plan.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technology across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cellgenic

Cellgenic is the biologics and product-commercialization division of Global Stem Cells Group, developing and distributing advanced cellular technology, biologics, peptide therapeutics, and related regenerative-medicine products to physicians and clinics in permitted international markets, subject to applicable local regulatory requirements. Cellgenic products are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Company does not currently focus its commercial portfolio on the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; the Company's ability to form, staff, license, and fund local operations in Brazil; Brazilian regulatory, import, tax, currency, and reimbursement requirements, including ANVISA and professional-board rules applicable to biologics and cellular products; the risk that ISSCA educational events do not result in product sales or a durable physician network; regulatory developments in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; potential dilution from existing and future equity or convertible instruments, including any increase in authorized capital; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTC market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/cellgenic-establishes-local-commercial-presence-in-brazil-1216079