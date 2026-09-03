USPA Global: U.S. Polo Assn. Marks Continued Success as Title Sponsor of the 2026 Pacific Coast Open

Historic Championship Brings Together Elite Competition, California Lifestyle, and the Authentic Spirit of the Sport of Polo

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), celebrated the conclusion of the 2026 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open, held August 14-30 at the renowned Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria, California. As one of the oldest polo tournaments in the world and the most prestigious championship in the Western United States, the Pacific Coast Open once again delivered world-class competition while highlighting the enduring connection between sport, style, and community.

2026 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open Winners, Klentner Ranch, on stage with trophy; Photo Credit: Michelle Lauren

This year marked the second time U.S. Polo Assn. served as Title Sponsor of the Pacific Coast Open and the ninth consecutive year partnering with the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club as Official Apparel Brand and Stadium Sponsor. The longstanding relationship reflects the brand's authentic connection to the sport of polo and its ongoing commitment to supporting the sport at every level, from elite competition and player development to fan engagement and community impact.

"The Pacific Coast Open represents the history, competitive excellence, and strong sense of community that define the sport of polo," said Tim Kelly, Chairman of the United States Polo Association. "Through the continued support of U.S. Polo Assn. and the commitment of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, this championship provides an important stage for exceptional players and horses while introducing more fans to the excitement and traditions of our sport."

Founded in 1908, the Pacific Coast Open remains a coveted event in the sport of polo and a fixture on the international polo calendar. Set against the backdrop of California's coastline, the tournament brought together talented players, passionate spectators, and longtime supporters for more than two weeks of high-goal competition at one of polo's most esteemed venues.

U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open | At a Glance

Tournament: U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open

Dates: August 14-30, 2026

Location: Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, Carpinteria, California

Significance: One of the oldest polo tournaments in the world and the most prestigious championship in the Western United States

U.S. Polo Assn. Role: Title Sponsor, Official Apparel Brand and Stadium Sponsor

Partnership Milestone: Nine consecutive years partnering with Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, two consecutive years as Title Sponsor for Pacific Coast Open

Championship Matchup: La Karina (Brian Boyd (0), Carlos 'Carlitos' Gracida Jr. (4), Felipe 'Pipe' Vercellino (8), Lucas Escobar (5), SUB: Iñaki Wulff (0) vs. Klentner Ranch (Jake Klentner (2), Ignacio 'Nachi' Viana (7), Jesse Bray (7), Justin Klentner (1)

Champion: Klentner Ranch

Final Score: 16-9

Most Valuable Player: Ignacio 'Nachi' Viana (Klentner Ranch)

Best Playing Pony: Dolfi Cautivadora

Charity Beneficiary: Polo Training Center Santa Barbara (La Karina) and The Horse Project (Klentner Ranch)

Game Highlights: Klentner Ranch set the pace early, seizing control of the U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open final with a commanding first-half performance. La Karina mounted a spirited fifth-chukker comeback, cutting the lead to just two goals, but Jesse Bray answered aboard Best Playing Pony Dolfi Cautivadora to swing the momentum back to Klentner Ranch. The team then erupted for five goals in the sixth chukker, powering to a decisive 16-9 championship victory.

Action on the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium between teams La Karina and Klentner Ranch for the 2026 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club; Photo Credit: Michelle Lauren

2026 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open Runner-Up, La Karina, on stage accepting the charity check donation to Polo Training Center Santa Barbara; Photo Credit: Michelle Lauren

Beautiful U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open attendees on the field during the iconic divot stomp; Photo Credit: Michelle Lauren

"The U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open is one of the great championships in our sport, steeped in history and respected by players and fans around the world," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Our continued partnership with the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club and title sponsorship of this iconic tournament allows us to celebrate the sport's West Coast heritage while creating memorable experiences that connect people to the game in an authentic way."

Throughout the tournament, U.S. Polo Assn. enhanced the fan experience with official Pacific Coast Open event merchandise available at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club Boutique and online at www.uspashop.com. The brand also introduced guests to Divot Stomp, U.S. Polo Assn.'s refreshing signature cocktail featured during Sunday matches, while celebrating America's 250th Anniversary with special red, white, and blue cap giveaways during the traditional on-field divot stomp for fans.

In addition, U.S. Polo Assn. brought its award-winning global campaign, The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born From The Game, to life through a large-scale inflatable polo shirt installation at the club entrance. The activation served as a visual reminder of the brand's authentic roots in the sport and its position as the only globally recognized sports brand inspired directly by the game of polo.

On the field, the tournament featured an impressive roster of players of the sport's most accomplished competitors, such as Pipe Vercellino (8-goal), Nachi Viana (7-goal), Jesse Bray (7-goal), Nico Escobar (6-goal), and Lucas Escobar (5-goal), to name a few.

Beyond the competition, U.S. Polo Assn. continued its commitment to supporting the broader polo community through charitable giving. During the final awards ceremony, the brand made donations on behalf of the finalists to local polo and equine organizations, The Horse Project Santa Barbara, and Polo Training Center Santa Barbara, alongside a separate donation to Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, helping support programs that promote education, horsemanship, therapeutic riding, and access to the sport.

"Year after year, the Pacific Coast Open showcases the very best of our sport, and U.S. Polo Assn. continues to be an invaluable partner in helping us elevate the experience for both players and spectators," said Henry Walker, President of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. "Our 115-year commitment to the sport and Santa Barbara has been unwavering, and the contributions to our communities and the prestige we bring cannot be measured."

As another successful U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open season comes to a close, the tournament continues to reinforce its place as a defining championship in the sport and a celebration of polo's enduring traditions. Through its ongoing investment in the game, its players, and its communities, U.S. Polo Assn. remains committed to advancing the sport while creating meaningful experiences for fans around the world.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn.'s Global Polo Shirt Campaign, An Icon Born from the Game, is a powerful tribute to the iconic polo shirt's authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world's most enduring style essentials.

The global sport brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today's Most Trusted Brands and in 2026 was ranked the top sports licensor in the world, surpassing the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. The sport-inspired brand has been recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Modern Retail, and GQ, as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

For Further Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - VP, Global PR & Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036

E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Shannon Stilson - VP, Sports Marketing & Media

Phone +001.561.227.6994

E-mail: sstilson@uspagl.com

SOURCE: USPA Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/u.s.-polo-assn.-marks-continued-success-as-title-sponsor-of-the-20-1215279