From ESS News Chinese inverter and electrical equipment manufacturers have adopted a largely cautious response to a series of U.S. restrictions introduced since July, with companies seeking to distinguish the immediate impact on existing business from the potentially greater consequences for future products and market access. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on July 28 added certain foreign-produced power inverters to its Covered List, effectively preventing affected new products from obtaining FCC equipment authorization. The measure targets utility-interactive inverters equipped, ...

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