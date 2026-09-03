A research group in China has fabricated a perovskite solar cell using a new molecular design approach aimed at reducing defects in the perovskite film and increasing device efficiency and stability. "Rapid film crystallization can generate subtle defects that become concentrated at surfaces, grain boundaries, and buried interfaces," the research's lead author, Cong Chen, told pv magazine. "Although molecular additives can effectively mitigate these imperfections, their design requires a careful balance: strong interactions favor defect passivation, but excessive molecular packing or the formation ...

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