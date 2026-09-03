Metsä Board Corporation: Changes in the Leadership Team of Metsä Board Corporation

Metsä Board Corporation Stock Exchange Release Changes in board/management/auditors

3 September 2026 14:00 EEST



To accelerate the implementation of Metsä Board's strategy announced on 19 March 2026 and further strengthen its sales and commercial transformation capabilities and future growth, the company has decided to make the following changes to its Leadership Team and commercial organisation, effective 4 September 2026.

Maarten Florizoone, MA (Linguistics), B.Ed., has been appointed SVP, Sales. Florizoone has held various expert and leadership positions in Sales and Supply chain functions within Metsä Board since 2006, most recent position being VP, Sales FBB, Europe. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading Metsä Board's global sales organisation and further strengthening customer partnerships and commercial execution in support of the company's growth ambitions.

Erja Hyrsky, SVP, Commercial Operations, will continue to lead Metsä Board's Commercial Operations, with responsibility for strengthening the company's customer-centric operating model, value proposition development, revenue excellence, marketing and strategic growth initiatives in support of the implementation of the company's strategy.

CEO Esa Kaikkonen states: "As we accelerate the implementation of our strategy, we need greater focus and dedicated leadership in both sales, commercial transformation and future growth. These changes strengthen our commercial organisation, sharpen accountability and support faster execution of our strategy. I am pleased that Maarten will lead our global sales organisation and that Erja will continue to lead Commercial Operations. Together, their respective organisations will accelerate commercial execution, customer value creation and our ability to build profitable growth.



As of 4 September 2026, the Metsä Board Corporation Leadership Team will consist of

• Esa Kaikkonen, CEO

• Minna Björkman, SVP, Retail Packaging

• Maarten Florizoone, SVP, Sales

• Erja Hyrsky, SVP, Commercial Operations

• Laura Remes, SVP, Production and Supply Chain

• Anssi Tammilehto, CFO

• Camilla Wikström, SVP, HR

Metsä Board will maintain its current external reporting structure.



Press photos



Further information:

Esa Kaikkonen, CEO, tel. +358 10 465 4300

Metsä Board

metsagroup.com/metsaboard

Metsä Board is a producer of lightweight and high-quality folding boxboards, foodservice boards and white kraftliners. The fresh wood fibres we use in our products are a renewable and recyclable resource that can be traced back to Northern European forests. We aim to phase out the use of fossil energy in our production by 2030. We promote a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion. Metsä Board's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

In 2025, our sales totalled EUR 1.8 billion, and we employ about 1,900 people. Metsä Board is part of Metsä Group, whose parent company Metsäliitto Cooperative is owned by approximately 90,000 Finnish forest owners. Total sales of Metsä Group were EUR?5.8 billion.