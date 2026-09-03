Datamaran Limited: Datamaran Rebrands, Shifting from ESG Issue Management to Enterprise Governance

Datamaran unveils a new brand identity, reflecting its evolution into an AI-powered governance platform for the enterprise.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Datamaran announced a comprehensive rebrand, introducing a new visual identity, brand positioning, and website that reflect the company it has become: an AI-powered governance platform trusted by leading global enterprises.

For over 12 years, Datamaran's product centered on ESG issue management. But boardroom priorities have shifted: regulatory complexity has intensified, and risks and opportunities, such as AI, trade policies, and supply chain, have moved from longer-term watchlist items to those demanding action now. Leadership teams are expected not just to report on non-financial topics but to defend those positions with evidence in real time. What was once a sustainability exercise has become a continuous governance and risk discipline, and Datamaran's brand needed to reflect that.

"Two years ago, our customers were sustainability teams thinking about long-term value. Today, those issues have become immediate business risks, and we're in the room with risk, legal, and senior leaders, because the questions they're being asked have changed," said Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder of Datamaran. "Our product had evolved to meet that shift, but our brand hadn't. This rebrand closes that gap. It's the clearest expression yet of what Datamaran has always been building toward: giving leadership teams a defensible, evidence-based way to govern the risks that truly matter."

A brand built on new market norms

The new identity moves away from the sustainability-sector visual language Datamaran launched with, introducing a design system built around signals, evidence, and continuous monitoring, the same principles that define the product itself. The refreshed website, live today, reorganizes Datamaran's story around governance use cases, replacing sustainability-first messaging with language built for risk, legal, and executive audiences.

The shift reflects a broader market reality: the range of emerging risks and opportunities has broadened, and so have the teams responsible for managing them. In nearly one in three active deals today, a General Counsel or Chief Risk Officer sits at the table alongside the sustainability lead.

"Sustainability work hasn't gone away; it's moved," said Nick Geurds, Chief Revenue Officer at Datamaran. "Today, General Counsel, Chief Risk Officers, and other senior leaders sit at the table in nearly a third of our deals, needing a defensible, data-driven process, not a sustainability dashboard. This rebrand gives our commercial team a story that matches who we're actually selling to and the value we bring, giving prospects a faster way to recognize that Datamaran belongs in the governance conversation."

Why now

The timing follows a year of product evolution that outpaced the brand built around it. Since launching in February, Datamaran's regulatory monitoring solution has gained traction with legal and compliance buyers: proof that both the breadth of topics tracked and the depth of data behind them extend well beyond ESG. With always-on risk identification and peer benchmarking, the result is AI-powered capabilities built for cross-functional teams navigating a faster-moving, higher-stakes landscape.

To explore the new brand and website, visit datamaran.com.

Contact: Helen Skeen, Director of Communications and Insights: helen.skeen@datamaran.com.

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