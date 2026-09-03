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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
59 Leser
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BARTEC Top Holding GmbH: BARTEC Launches New Modular Energy Distribution Panel Series for Hazardous Areas

Modular platform reduces engineering and installation effort while delivering up to five times greater cost efficiency compared with conventional Ex d solutions

BAD MERGENTHEIM, Germany, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BARTEC has launched its new Ex de Modular Energy Distribution Panel Series, a configurable power distribution solution for hazardous areas designed to simplify engineering, installation and maintenance while providing the safety and reliability required in demanding industrial environments.

Certified according to ATEX and IECEx requirements and suitable for installation in Zone 1/21 and Zone 2/22 hazardous areas, the new platform combines explosion protection, modular scalability and project-specific flexibility in a single solution.

"Customers are looking for partners who can simplify hazardous-area projects while ensuring safety, reliability and long-term operational performance," says Dr. Martin U. Schefter, CEO of BARTEC.

The panel series supports applications up to 1,000 A and can be configured with a wide range of switching, circuit protection, control, signaling and cable entry options. Available in corrosion-resistant GRP or robust stainless-steel enclosures, the panels are designed for operation in ambient temperatures from-20°C to +55°C, -40°C to +55°C with an optional heater.

The platform has been developed for operators, system integrators and EPCs across the oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, energy and process industries. Its modular design supports both greenfield projects and brownfield upgrades, allowing users to expand or modify installations without replacing complete systems.

"By complementing our established Ex d offering with a modular Ex de platform, we provide customers with a broader range of certified hazardous-area power distribution solutions. The modular architecture supports efficient engineering, faster project execution and simplified maintenance throughout the lifecycle of the installation," says Jan Kirschner, Executive Vice President, Electrical Safety Systems (ESS) at BARTEC.

BARTEC supports customers throughout the entire project lifecycle, from engineering and manufacturing to installation, commissioning and long-term service support.

New Modular Energy Distribution Panel Series Key Features

  • Certified according to ATEX and IECEx requirements for hazardous-area applications.
  • Suitable for installation in Zone 1/21 and Zone 2/22 environments.
  • Configurable power distribution platform supporting applications up to 690 V and 1,000 A.
  • Corrosion-resistant GRP and stainless-steel enclosure options.
  • Ambient temperature range from -20°C to +55°C, extendable to -40°C to +55°C with optional heater.
  • Flexible switching and protection options including MCB, RCD and RCBO configurations.
  • Integration of BARTEC ComEx Global control and signaling devices.

About BARTEC

BARTEC is a leading global provider of hazardous area safety and security solutions, products, and services. With its advanced technologies and performance-oriented teams of experts, BARTEC helps renowned customers from a wide range of industries and regions to secure working environments, meet legal requirements, and improve productivity.

More at: bartec.com | Newsroom | LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bartec-launches-new-modular-energy-distribution-panel-series-for-hazardous-areas-302867758.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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