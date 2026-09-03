vivo Announces Global Launch of V80 Lite 5G with a 10000 mAh Battery--Built for Life on the Move

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced the global launch of vivo V80 Lite 5G, a device engineered to give users the confidence to face demanding days and the freedom to pursue more in life after work. Built for those who juggle everyday responsibilities yet refuse to be held back, the V80 Lite 5G pairs long-lasting power with a fresh, stylish design, offering a dependable companion for navigating challenging days.

vivo V80 Lite 5G also showcased its remarkable endurance on a global stage. Powered by its massive 10,000 mAh battery[1], the device set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest electronic product testing livestream. It achieved an impressive duration of 32 hours and 37 minutes.

Unrivaled 10000 mAh Battery for All-Day Power

Marking the V series' first breakthrough into 10000 mAh-class battery life, the V80 Lite 5G is built to power through a full day and into the evening, supporting GPS navigation and client calls to hours of entertainment on a single charge. The battery utilizes 4th-generation silicon anode technology and vivo's pioneering Magic Cube Battery Packaging, delivering extended heavy use[2] while maintaining a slim, comfortable form factor.

V80 Lite 5G is engineered to deliver stable power across extreme conditions, operating reliably from -30°C to 45°C. To maintain peak performance during heavy tasks, the device also features a 3.8K Ultra Large VC Cooling System, ensuring it stays cool even under the hot summer sun.

For added peace of mind, the Battery Life Extender keeps essential functions such as emergency calls running even at 1% charge, complemented by Super Battery Saver mode at critical battery levels. With built-in reverse charging, it can also be used as a portable power bank, allowing users to charge other devices like TWS earbuds on the go.

Longevity has been engineered into the battery from the ground up, with a self-developed charging algorithm and 6-layer protection working continuously in the background to safeguard battery health. This ensures the battery remains healthy and capable of supporting all-day performance, with its capacity remaining at or above 80% even after seven years of use[3].

Durability Engineered for the Outdoors

The V80 Lite 5G has passed rigorous durability tests[4], providing the foundation for a device built to withstand the demands of daily life outdoors.

It's also backed by strong drop resistance, withstanding drops from 3 meters onto carpet[5]. With an IP68 and IP69 rating[6], it can endure water immersion at a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, 24 hours of continuous heavy rain, a washing machine cycle, and protection against 22 everyday liquids[7]. The device achieves an IP6X rating for dust resistance, protecting against construction dust, sandstorms, and beach sand alike. This is complemented by strong scratch resistance, withstanding 2500 scratch cycles without visible marks. The touchscreen also remains fully responsive even with wet or greasy hands, ensuring reliable control in the rain, during physical activity, or while multitasking with food or drink nearby.

A Fresh, Stylish Design for A Dynamic Life

V80 Lite 5G introduces a refined design with rounded corners and ultra-slim 1.35 mm bezels, delivering a 94.47% screen-to-body ratio. It is available in four vibrant colorways[8]: Pink, White, Black, and Green. Each finished with a distinct textured effect inspired by natural elements.

The 6.83-inch[9] 1.5K High-Brightness OLED Display reaches up to 2000 nits of Global Peak Brightness (HBM) with SGS Five-Star Sunlight-Readable Display Certification, making maps and documents easy to read under direct sunlight. Paired with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colors, and Dual Stereo Speakers enhanced by a VEQ Algorithm for deep, powerful bass, the device delivers a truly immersive entertainment experience.

Complementing its visual performance, the eye protection features ensure a comfortable and eye-friendly experience. Sleep Comfort Mode reduces blue light to support better sleep by gradually warming the screen color temperature to reduce interference with melatonin production. Meanwhile, Gaming Eye Protection allows users to play for longer without dry, tired eyes, and enjoy a more immersive gaming experience[10].

Practical Imaging for Daily Life

V80 Lite 5G is equipped with a 32 MP[11] HD Wide-Angle Selfie Camera, featuring a 90° field of view[12], allowing users to capture natural group photos without the distortion typical of wide-angle lenses. Whether it's documenting a family gathering or capturing a moment with colleagues, it makes heartwarming moments look true to life and full of charm. The 50 MP[11] Sony Rear Camera complements the imaging experience with professional-grade Sony optics, delivering reliable results that faithfully capture everyday beauty in sharp detail.

A new Check-in watermark feature automatically stamps photos with time and location details, which is ideal for efficiently documenting field visits or weekend getaways. Additionally, the built-in AI Erase[13] tool allows users to effortlessly remove unwanted bystanders or reflections from their shots with a single tap.

AI-Powered Tools That Simplify Work and Everyday Life[14]

V80 Lite 5G supports a suite of AI-powered productivity tools designed for everyday use. AI Smart Call Assistant offers real-time call transcription, translation, and summarization, while AI Transcript Assist converts longer meetings and lectures into organized, searchable text. For those who frequently switch between devices, vivo Office Kit streamlines cross-screen file transfers and task handoffs, while sharing is made effortless with One-Tap Transfer between vivo and supported iPhone devices, and Shake & Share for sending photos to a group at once. Throughout it all, Private Space keeps sensitive files and apps securely separated from everyday use.

Availability

Availability, pricing, and specifications may vary according to local market conditions and consumer preferences. For more information, please visit vivo.com.

[1] 10000 mAh is the typical battery capacity. The rated battery capacity is 9800 mAh. [2] Data is sourced from laboratories. Test environment: temperature at 25±1°C, device fully charged, screen brightness of 150 nits, volume at 63 dB, Wi-Fi connected, and a single app used. In special scenarios, the device is muted while playing local long videos with the screen at minimum brightness; earphones are used for music playback on Spotify, and the screen is off during traditional phone calls; a cellular network is used for cameras and traditional phone calls. The actual battery life may vary with network signals, system versions, environmental temperature and usage habits. Actual experience shall prevail. [3] The battery health data is sourced from vivo labs, simulating battery temperature at 23°C±2°C with full charge and discharge. After 1400 cycles, remaining capacity is not less than 80%. Based on laboratory-simulated daily user habits (1.83 days per full charge and discharge), it is approximately equal to 7 years of use. Actual results may vary due to differences in test equipment, the test environment, and personal usage patterns and habits. [4] This product has been tested by a third-party laboratory and complies with MIL-STD-810H 501.7/502.7/506.6/510.7/516.8. The resistance is not permanent and may be reduced with daily use. Since the phone contains precision components, please make sure not to bump or drop the phone during use. Any artificially caused damage to the device is not covered by warranty. [5] Data for the drop onto carpet from a height of 3 meters is obtained from controlled tests in vivo labs. The test results showed that the phone's core functions and screen remained operational under these conditions. Under extreme impact from a drop, the possibility of cosmetic wear or minor physical changes to the device, such as the back cover, cannot be ruled out. Actual performance may vary depending on the drop height, angle, and specific environmental conditions. Please refer to the actual product. Since the phone contains precision components, please make sure not to bump or drop the phone during use. Any artificially caused damage to the device is not covered by warranty. [6] This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and is rated as IP68 and IP69 under IEC standard 60529. The dust and water resistance is not permanent and may be reduced with daily use. Damage caused by liquid ingress is not covered by warranty. Please avoid liquid ingress to prevent damage. [7] Data is obtained from vivo laboratory. Do not charge the phone when it's wet. As real life scenarios may differ from the experimental environment, the actual experience shall prevail. In such scenarios, the audio/reception pathways of the microphone, receiver, and speaker may be blocked by liquids, resulting in abnormal audio/reception during calls and playback. In such cases, please clean it with clear water promptly, shake off the water and leave it to dry, or send it to an authorized service center for professional cleaning. Water and dust resistance may be reduced with daily use. Actual performance may vary. [8] Availability of product colors may vary by region. [9] Equivalent of 17.3cm [10] This product is not a medical device and does not have any therapeutic properties. [11] Pixel value may vary in different camera modes and is subject to actual usage. [12] After accounting for distortion, the field of view is 90° for the front camera. [13] AI Erase requires a network connection. [14] The availability of AI features may vary depending on the apps, device settings, country, region and language, etc. Please refer to the actual use.

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About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

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