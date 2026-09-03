Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bitcoin: Diese 4 Signale entscheiden über Bullenmarkt oder Falle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FutureCeuticals, Inc.: FutureCeuticals, Inc. (FC) and Aura Scientific Resolve Coffee Fruit Patent Dispute, Recognize FC Patent Rights, and Initiate Seamless Transition to CognatiQ

MOMENCE, Ill., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureCeuticals, Inc. (FC) and Aura Scientific (Aura) are pleased to announce the resolution of FutureCeuticals' patent and trademark suit related to Aura's NeuroRush ingredient and FutureCeuticals' whole coffee fruit extract marketed under the tradenames CognatiQ and NeuroFactor.

"We are pleased that Aura has acknowledged the validity and applicability of our cognitive health IP, reinforcing its value and strength in the marketplace," said J. Randal Wexler, FutureCeuticals' Vice President & General Counsel. "Our ongoing vigilance in protecting FutureCeuticals' IP ensures the value of continued investment in clinical research and innovation, while also safeguarding our customers' and partners' interests."

Although this resolution marked the end of Aura's NeuroRush ingredient, it also marked the beginning of a new joint effort between the companies; a seamless transition by Aura to CognatiQ is already underway. "We are excited for the opportunity to share CognatiQ with our current and prospective customers," remarked Mr. Kyle Seymour, Director of Product Development at Aura. "It offers a like-for-like compositional substitution with NeuroRush, while adding FutureCeuticals' robust clinical support and scientific expertise," Seymour concluded.

"This outcome represents a true win-win between our organizations, offering an exciting path forward," Mr. Wexler added. "Aura's growing impact on the wellness market through its ideation and logistics capabilities aligns well with our objective of supporting brands seeking ingredients with meaningful health benefits. We look forward to exploring opportunities together around highly differentiated, clinically supported ingredients."

"We appreciate FutureCeuticals' willingness to work constructively with Aura as we move forward," said Mr. Seymour. "Our goal is to focus on projects where Aura's customer perspective and product development experience can complement FutureCeuticals' strong ingredient portfolio, clinical support, and scientific expertise. We believe that creates a better path for our customers and for the broader wellness market."

About FutureCeuticals, Inc.
FutureCeuticals, Inc. is a leader in the research, development, and manufacture of fruit, vegetable, and grain-based powders and extracts. CognatiQ and NeuroFactor are available exclusively from FutureCeuticals.

About Aura Scientific
Aura Scientific is an ingredient innovation company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of differentiated nutraceutical ingredients for dietary supplements. Aura's portfolio includes EndoFlo, ProtoTest, and other functional ingredient solutions developed to support consumer wellness applications.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/futureceuticals--inc-fc-and-aura-scientific-resolve-coffee-fruit-patent-dispute-recognize-fc-patent-rights-and-initiate-seamless-transition-to-cognatiq-302868275.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.