FutureCeuticals, Inc.: FutureCeuticals, Inc. (FC) and Aura Scientific Resolve Coffee Fruit Patent Dispute, Recognize FC Patent Rights, and Initiate Seamless Transition to CognatiQ

MOMENCE, Ill., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureCeuticals, Inc. (FC) and Aura Scientific (Aura) are pleased to announce the resolution of FutureCeuticals' patent and trademark suit related to Aura's NeuroRush ingredient and FutureCeuticals' whole coffee fruit extract marketed under the tradenames CognatiQ and NeuroFactor.

"We are pleased that Aura has acknowledged the validity and applicability of our cognitive health IP, reinforcing its value and strength in the marketplace," said J. Randal Wexler, FutureCeuticals' Vice President & General Counsel. "Our ongoing vigilance in protecting FutureCeuticals' IP ensures the value of continued investment in clinical research and innovation, while also safeguarding our customers' and partners' interests."

Although this resolution marked the end of Aura's NeuroRush ingredient, it also marked the beginning of a new joint effort between the companies; a seamless transition by Aura to CognatiQ is already underway. "We are excited for the opportunity to share CognatiQ with our current and prospective customers," remarked Mr. Kyle Seymour, Director of Product Development at Aura. "It offers a like-for-like compositional substitution with NeuroRush, while adding FutureCeuticals' robust clinical support and scientific expertise," Seymour concluded.

"This outcome represents a true win-win between our organizations, offering an exciting path forward," Mr. Wexler added. "Aura's growing impact on the wellness market through its ideation and logistics capabilities aligns well with our objective of supporting brands seeking ingredients with meaningful health benefits. We look forward to exploring opportunities together around highly differentiated, clinically supported ingredients."

"We appreciate FutureCeuticals' willingness to work constructively with Aura as we move forward," said Mr. Seymour. "Our goal is to focus on projects where Aura's customer perspective and product development experience can complement FutureCeuticals' strong ingredient portfolio, clinical support, and scientific expertise. We believe that creates a better path for our customers and for the broader wellness market."

About FutureCeuticals, Inc.

FutureCeuticals, Inc. is a leader in the research, development, and manufacture of fruit, vegetable, and grain-based powders and extracts. CognatiQ and NeuroFactor are available exclusively from FutureCeuticals.

About Aura Scientific

Aura Scientific is an ingredient innovation company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of differentiated nutraceutical ingredients for dietary supplements. Aura's portfolio includes EndoFlo, ProtoTest, and other functional ingredient solutions developed to support consumer wellness applications.

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