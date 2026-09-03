Brady Corporation Reports 2026 Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year Results

Achieved Record Annual Revenue and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Completed Transformational Acquisition of Honeywell Technologies' Productivity Solutions and Services Business on August 3, 2026

Announces Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance - Adjusted Diluted EPS Expected to Grow 23% at the Midpoint of Guidance Range

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) ("Brady" or "Company"), a world leader in identification, safety and productivity solutions, today announced its financial results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and the year ended July 31, 2026.



"The results of the fourth quarter and full year 2026 are a clear indication of the momentum we are achieving at Brady Corporation," said Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong organic growth, with additional contributions from acquisitions and foreign currency translation, drove 10% sales growth for the quarter and the year. Organic sales growth and expanding margins drove a 15% increase in adjusted earnings per share in 2026 versus 2025."



He continued, "As we enter 2027, continued growth in our Identification Solutions business (IDS), complemented by the addition of the newly named Intelligent Productivity Solutions business (IPS), is expected to drive 23% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share* at the midpoint of our guidance range."



Mr. Nargolwala concluded, "With the closing of the IPS acquisition, Brady becomes a stronger and more global industrial technology company. Our addressable market is expanding to $14 billion as we grow our presence in manufacturing, transportation, logistics, retail and healthcare markets. As we enter a new chapter for Brady, I could not be more excited about our opportunity to drive value for all of our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended July 31, 2026 were $436.9 million, an increase of 10.0% compared to $397.3 million in the same quarter last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 8.4%. By region, sales increased 13.5% in the Americas & Asia and 3.2% in Europe & Australia, primarily driven by organic sales growth of 11.6% in the Americas & Asia and 2.1% in Europe & Australia. See the Segment Information table for growth drivers and segment profit.



Income before income taxes decreased 8.2% to $55.6 million in the quarter ended July 31, 2026, compared to $60.5 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting acquisition and integration-related costs in the fourth quarter of 2026. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* was $89.0 million, an increase of 20.0% compared to $74.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year. See the GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed adjustments.



Net income for the quarter was $45.6 million compared to $49.9 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting acquisition and integration-related costs in the fourth quarter of 2026. Adjusted Net Income* increased 17.5% to $70.7 million compared to $60.2 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $0.96 compared to $1.04 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* was $1.48 compared to $1.26 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 17.5%.

Fiscal Year Financial Results:

Sales for the year ended July 31, 2026 increased 9.8% to $1.66 billion compared to $1.51 billion in the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 5.3%. By region, sales increased 11.4% in the Americas & Asia and 6.7% in Europe & Australia, primarily driven by organic sales growth of 7.5% in the Americas & Asia and 1.2% in Europe & Australia.



Income before income taxes increased 9.4% to $259.4 million in the year ended July 31, 2026, compared to $237.1 million in the prior year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* was $322.1 million, an increase of 15.2% compared to $279.5 million in 2025.



Net income was $205.4 million, an increase of 8.5% compared to $189.3 million last year. Adjusted Net Income* was $252.6 million, an increase of 14.2% compared to $221.3 million in 2025. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $4.30, an increase of 9.1% compared to $3.94 in 2025. The company achieved record Adjusted Diluted EPS* of $5.29, a 15.0% increase compared to $4.60 in 2025.

Brady's Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton, said, "We continued our strong momentum and achieved another annual adjusted earnings per share record, increased our cash flow from operating activities nearly 35% to $244.1 million in fiscal 2026 compared to $181.2 million in fiscal 2025, and returned $88.3 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Our net cash position of $172.2 million as of July 31, 2026, provided significant support for our acquisition of the Intelligent Productivity Solutions business. Our strong balance sheet allows us to continue to invest in organic growth, reduce our net leverage, and continue to return funds to our shareholders through dividends and share buybacks to drive long-term shareholder value."

Fiscal 2027 Guidance:

The Company expects Adjusted Diluted EPS* for the year ending July 31, 2027 to range from $6.25 to $6.75 per share, which represents a range of growth of between 18.1 percent to 27.6 percent compared to 2026. The Company expects approximately $0.80 Adjusted Diluted EPS* accretion from the IPS segment, net of the cost of financing the transaction, with the majority of the contribution in the second half of the fiscal year as the business is integrated.



The Company expects revenue from the IDS segment to grow approximately 5 percent organically, and expects the IPS segment to contribute revenue of approximately $1.15 billion for the year ending July 31, 2027. Segment profit as a percentage of sales is expected to be approximately 20 percent within the IDS segment, and is expected to be in the low-double digits within the IPS segment.



Other elements of the Company's 2027 guidance include depreciation expense of approximately $45 million, capital expenditures of approximately $40 million, and a full-year income tax rate of approximately 21 percent. Fiscal 2027 guidance is based upon foreign currency exchange rates as of July 31, 2026, and assumes continued economic growth.

A webcast regarding Brady's fiscal 2026 fourth quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 7:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of identification, safety, and productivity solutions that help organizations of all sizes to identify, connect, protect, track, and optimize what matters most. By combining trusted identification technologies with advanced data capture, enterprise mobility, software and workflow solutions, Brady's comprehensive offerings enable its customers to improve safety, productivity, accuracy, and operational performance across their most critical functions and in the world's most demanding environments. For more than 110 years, Brady has established trust and demonstrated its commitment to innovation, serving customers across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, construction, and other key industries, to make their work safer, smarter, and more connected. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Brady employs approximately 9,300 people worldwide. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. Learn more at www.bradycorp.com.

* Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, statements about the success of the acquisition, including anticipated benefits and synergies of the transaction, future opportunities for the combined company, and any other statements regarding the establishment of a new reporting segment for the IPS business, the combined company's future operations and future financial position, anticipated economic activity, business strategies, targets, future earnings, anticipated growth, market opportunities, debt levels and cash flows, competition and other expectations and estimates for future periods including plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "project," "plan" or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For the Company, uncertainties arise from: the ability of the Company and the IPS business to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers and on their operating results and businesses generally; potential difficulties integrating the IPS business, or the costs of integrating the IPS business exceeding original estimates; failure of the Company to achieve the anticipated benefits and synergies of the transaction identified in this release on the timeline indicated or at all; the establishment of a new reporting segment for the IPS business; increased cost of materials, labor, material shortages and supply chain disruptions, including as a result of tariffs or other impacts of the global trade environment; decreased demand for the Company's products; the Company's ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; the Company's ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; the Company's ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting the Company's websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; risks associated with the loss of key employees; litigation, including product liability claims; global climate change and environmental regulations; foreign currency fluctuations; our indebtedness, financial condition and fulfillment of obligations thereunder; the ability to service our indebtedness; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in the Company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the "Risk Factors" section within Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2026.

These uncertainties may cause the Company's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For More Information Contact:

Investor Contact: Ann Thornton (414) 438-6887

Media Contact: Kate Venne (414) 358-5176



BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended July 31, Year ended July 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales - 436,904 - 397,275 - 1,661,565 - 1,513,605 Cost of goods sold 205,770 197,044 801,736 752,783 Gross margin 231,134 200,231 859,829 760,822 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,899 23,054 94,031 79,889 Selling, general and administrative 148,117 117,885 502,312 444,295 Total operating expenses 171,016 140,939 596,343 524,184 Operating income 60,118 59,292 263,486 236,638 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 1,680 2,356 5,628 5,206 Interest expense (6,232 - (1,143 - (9,699 - (4,747 - Income before income taxes 55,566 60,505 259,415 237,097 Income tax expense 9,975 10,629 54,037 47,841 Net income - 45,591 - 49,876 - 205,378 - 189,256 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic - 0.97 - 1.05 - 4.34 - 3.97 Diluted - 0.96 - 1.04 - 4.30 - 3.94 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic - 0.97 - 1.05 - 4.33 - 3.96 Diluted - 0.96 - 1.04 - 4.29 - 3.92 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 47,200 47,335 47,285 47,641 Diluted 47,716 47,780 47,750 48,092

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) July 31, 2026 July 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 187,149 - 174,349 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,742 and $7,876, respectively 260,938 231,944 Inventories 225,214 200,881 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,231 14,661 Total current assets 688,532 621,835 Property, plant and equipment-net 254,460 225,572 Goodwill 685,968 676,945 Other intangible assets 97,833 105,374 Deferred income taxes 21,126 20,862 Operating lease assets 67,916 58,422 Other assets 36,114 25,243 Total - 1,851,949 - 1,734,253 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 108,703 - 105,028 Accrued compensation and benefits 105,777 92,657 Taxes, other than income taxes 22,161 21,537 Accrued income taxes 7,443 5,547 Current operating lease liabilities 17,020 15,234 Other current liabilities 94,399 90,329 Total current liabilities 355,503 330,332 Long-term debt 14,985 99,766 Long-term operating lease liabilities 51,588 43,565 Other liabilities 72,311 68,379 Total liabilities 494,387 542,042 Stockholders' equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock-Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 43,360,586 and 43,530,012 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock-Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 374,456 359,269 Retained earnings 1,476,978 1,317,739 Treasury stock-7,900,901 and 7,731,475 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (419,618 - (393,186 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,802 - (92,159 - Total stockholders' equity 1,357,562 1,192,211 Total - 1,851,949 - 1,734,253

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Year ended July 31, 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net income - 205,378 - 189,256 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,870 40,639 Stock-based compensation expense 22,855 11,882 Deferred income taxes 2,361 (7,623 - Other (1,675 - (2,540 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (24,074 - (14,356 - Inventories (19,183 - (18,889 - Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,369 - (2,098 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 13,208 (9,862 - Income taxes 1,756 (5,213 - Net cash provided by operating activities 244,127 181,196 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (51,473 - (27,577 - Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (17,416 - (144,541 - Other 9,873 864 Net cash used in investing activities (59,016 - (171,254 - Financing activities: Payment of dividends (46,139 - (45,542 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 11,318 6,171 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (3,345 - (2,683 - Purchase of treasury stock (42,204 - (50,838 - Proceeds from borrowing on credit agreement 69,500 266,846 Repayment of borrowing on credit agreement (154,281 - (258,015 - Other (12,220 - 190 Net cash used in financing activities (177,371 - (83,871 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,060 (1,840 - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,800 (75,769 - Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 174,349 250,118 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period - 187,149 - 174,349

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended July 31, Year ended July 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 NET SALES Americas & Asia - 296,068 - 260,789 - 1,106,620 - 993,715 Europe & Australia 140,836 136,486 554,945 519,890 Total - 436,904 - 397,275 - 1,661,565 - 1,513,605 SALES INFORMATION Americas & Asia Organic 11.6 - 4.3 - 7.5 - 4.8 - Acquistions 1.7 - 9.8 - 3.3 - 8.3 - Currency 0.2 - - - 0.6 - (0.6 )% Divestiture - - - - - - (0.4 )% Total 13.5 - 14.1 - 11.4 - 12.1 - Europe & Australia Organic 2.1 - (1.3 )% 1.2 - (1.8 )% Acquistions - - 14.4 - - - 14.7 - Currency 1.1 - 5.7 - 5.5 - 1.4 - Total 3.2 - 18.8 - 6.7 - 14.3 - Total Company Organic 8.4 - 2.4 - 5.3 - 2.6 - Acquistions 1.1 - 11.3 - 2.2 - 10.5 - Currency 0.5 - 2.0 - 2.3 - - - Divestiture - - - - - - (0.3 )% Total 10.0 - 15.7 - 9.8 - 12.8 - SEGMENT PROFIT Americas & Asia - 74,271 - 51,617 - 256,615 - 209,765 Europe & Australia 18,677 15,070 74,301 56,942 Total segment profit - 92,948 - 66,687 - 330,916 - 266,707 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES Americas & Asia 25.1 - 19.8 - 23.2 - 21.1 - Europe & Australia 13.3 - 11.0 - 13.4 - 11.0 - Total 21.3 - 16.8 - 19.9 - 17.6 - Three months ended July 31, Year ended July 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total segment profit - 92,948 - 66,687 - 330,916 - 266,707 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (32,830 - (7,395 - (67,430 - (30,069 - Investment and other income 1,680 2,356 5,628 5,206 Interest expense (6,232 - (1,143 - (9,699 - (4,747 - Income before income taxes - 55,566 - 60,505 - 259,415 - 237,097