Real Matters Inc.: Real Matters Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Matters Inc. (TSX:REAL) ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Pinto has advised the Company of his intention to step down from his role to pursue a new career opportunity outside of the mortgage industry. Mr. Pinto will continue as Chief Financial Officer through November 30, 2026, including through the completion of the Company's fiscal 2026 year-end reporting and the announcement of its fourth quarter and full year results, to support an orderly transition. The Company is engaging in a search process to identify a successor and will provide updates in due course.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire organization, I want to thank Rodrigo for his many contributions to Real Matters," said Real Matters Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang. "Rodrigo has been a valued member of our leadership team and has played an important role in strengthening our financial foundation, supporting the execution of our strategy, and helping position the Company for its next phase of growth. We wish him continued success as he pursues this new opportunity."

"It has been an incredible privilege to serve as CFO of Real Matters," said Rodrigo Pinto. "I am proud of what our team has accomplished together and grateful for the support of our shareholders, analysts, and the broader investment community over the years. Real Matters has a solid strategy, a strong balance sheet, and a talented team, and I leave with great confidence in the Company's ability to achieve its long-term objectives."

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

For more information:

Lyne Beauregard

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Real Matters

lbeauregard@realmatters.com

416.994.5930