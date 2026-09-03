EdgeMode Inc.: EdgeMode secures FINRA completion of Form 211 review, permitting sponsoring market maker to initiate quotations

Milestone materially improves EdgeMode liquidity, enabling broker-dealers to publish quotations for its common stock, removing significant structural obstacles.

Clearance will tighten bid and ask spreads, increase trading volume, and broaden overall investor base

Enhanced market access improves options for strategic equity financing to support EdgeMode AI and energy infrastructure developments



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM) today announced that FINRA has officially completed its Form 211 review, permitting EdgeMode's sponsoring market maker to initiate quotations. This clearance represents a significant development in the EdgeMode corporate vision, serving as the next step to enable broker-dealers to publish quotations for its common stock in a qualified quotation system.

For EdgeMode shareholders, improved market access translates to:

More market makers participating in the stock

Tighter bid/ask spreads

Greater trading volume

Easier entry and exit for investors

Less extreme price volatility



Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, views this regulatory milestone as a critical step in aligning EdgeMode's corporate execution with its capital structure "Form 211 clearance removes an important structural impediment to liquidity and market participation, giving us a better platform from which our operational developments can translate into shareholder value.

"The timing of this clearance is particularly significant, arriving shortly after the SEC proposed amendments to Rule 15c2-11 in March 2026. We have successfully removed a major market-structure obstacle precisely as we seek to build a much larger operating story."

Previously, Rule 15c2-11 acted as a gatekeeper for broker-dealers wishing to quote an OTC security, creating a major bottleneck. But with this requirement satisfied, the market gains greater confidence that EdgeMode has satisfied the information-review requirements necessary for quotation. This development will materially improve EdgeMode liquidity, which is crucial for its microcap OTC security.

Strategically, clearing the Form 211 process broadens the potential EdgeMode investor base. Previously, quotation restrictions prevented broker-dealers and platforms from allowing customers to trade EDGM. Removing this bottleneck facilitates a much healthier market in underlying EdgeMode operational developments can be efficiently reflected in the stock price.

The completion of the review coincides with EdgeMode's transition toward AI, data center, and energy infrastructure. The company's recent 2025 10-K highlights increasingly ambitious projects, including European and Americas data center initiatives. If EdgeMode continues to demonstrate meaningful data center contracts, megawatt deployments, recurring revenue, and strategic partnerships, having a functioning quotation and liquidity mechanism becomes considerably more valuable.

A more liquid and accessible public market provides EdgeMode with enhanced financing options. Supporting EdgeMode's vision of developing next-generation tier-3-ready AI campuses with the largest capacity in Europe, powered by off-grid Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology.

About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.



Contact Information

Jamie Kightley

IBA International - PR for EdgeMode

Email: edgemode@iba-international.com

Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

Email: hello@edgemode.io