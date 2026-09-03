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WKN: A3CWEW | ISIN: US4234031049 | Ticker-Symbol: 1MO
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 15:30
4,620 Euro
-2,53 % -0,120
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
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HELLO GROUP INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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HELLO GROUP INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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4,7004,80014:22
4,7004,78014:04
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 09:40 Uhr
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Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in Asia's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Second Quarter of 2026 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 5.1% year over year to RMB2,486.0 million (US$366.4 million*) in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Net revenues from overseas increased by 52.0% year over year to RMB672.7 million (US$99.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. was RMB237.4 million (US$35.0 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of RMB140.2 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB273.9 million (US$40.4 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of RMB96.0 million in the same period of 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company accrued an additional withholding tax of RMB547.9 million related to dividends paid or payable by its wholly foreign-owned enterprise ("WFOE") in Chinese mainland to its offshore parent company in Hong Kong, Momo Hong Kong.
  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB1.52 (US$0.22) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.84 in the same period of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.75 (US$0.26) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.58 in the same period of 2025.
  • For Momo app, total paying users were 3.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.5 million for the same period last year, and 3.7 million for the previous quarter. Tantan had 0.5 million paying users for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 0.7 million for the same period last year and 0.6 million for the previous quarter.

First Half of 2026 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 5.2% year over year to RMB4,872.0 million (US$718.0 million) for the first half of 2026.
  • Net revenues from overseas increased by 48.2% year over year to RMB1,270.1 million (US$187.2 million) for the first half of 2026.
  • Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. was RMB528.5 million (US$77.9 million) for the first half of 2026, compared to RMB217.8 million during the same period of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB602.7 million (US$88.8 million) for the first half of 2026, compared to RMB307.7 million during the same period of 2025.
  • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.33 (US$0.49) for the first half of 2026, compared to RMB1.27 during the same period of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.80 (US$0.56) for the first half of 2026, compared to RMB1.80 during the same period of 2025.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

"The Group maintained steady business momentum in the second quarter of 2026," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "On the domestic front, Momo navigated external headwinds to sustain the healthy performance of our cash-cow business, while Tantan continued to strengthen its AI capabilities to enhance user experience and monetization efficiency. Overseas, our product portfolio shifted from single-product reliance to more balanced and diversified growth, with growing synergies across the portfolio."

Second Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,486.0 million (US$366.4 million) in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 5.1% from RMB2,620.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues from various audio, video and text-based scenarios, and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB2,439.6 million (US$359.6 million) in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 5.4% from RMB2,579.3 million during the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to (a) external factors that influenced the operational focus of certain broadcasters and agencies on Momo app, which are still in recovery; (b) weak consumer sentiment due to macro headwinds; and (c) to a lesser extent, a decline in Tantan resulting from a decline in user base. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth from our overseas apps, driven by the rapid expansion from multiple social entertainment and dating brands across our rich portfolio.

Other services revenues were RMB46.4 million (US$6.8 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB41.1 million during the same period of 2025.

Net revenues from Chinese mainland decreased from RMB2,177.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 to RMB1,813.3 million (US$267.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from Momo app and Tantan app. Net revenues from overseas increased from RMB442.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 to RMB672.7 million (US$99.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, driven by the growth of new audio- and video-based products in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, along with incremental revenue from dating brands outside of MENA.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,260.3 million (US$333.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 1.5% from RMB2,227.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase of RMB56.8 million (US$8.4 million) in production costs in connection with films; (b) increased marketing investments in our new overseas apps, partially offset by continued reductions in marketing expenses for our China apps; and (c) increased payment channel costs due to the growth of overseas businesses, which incur higher payment channel costs as a percentage of revenue. The increase was further partially offset by lower revenue-sharing costs with broadcasters on Momo app, despite higher revenue-sharing costs with virtual gift recipients on our overseas apps.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,222.3 million (US$327.5 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB2,183.6 million during the same period of 2025.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB238.0 million (US$35.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB403.5 million during the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB276.1 million (US$40.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB447.7 million during the same period of 2025.

Interest income

Interest income was RMB53.6 million (US$7.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB105.5 million during the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a reduction in the total volume of interest-bearing funds, as a result of bank loan repayments, the distribution of a special cash dividend, settlement of withholding tax accrued for prior periods, certain acquisitions and investments, and payment under the Company's Share Repurchase Program; (b) a lower proportion of high-yield US dollar funds in the total funds; and (c) a drop in the yield of both US dollar and RMB funds due to falling market interest rates.

Other gain or loss, net

Other gain or loss, net was a net loss of RMB25.1 million (US$3.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026, primarily consisting of losses from unrealized fair value changes in short-term investments, mainly including paper gold.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB69.6 million (US$10.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB638.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to the Company's accrual of an additional withholding tax of RMB547.9 million related to dividends paid or payable by its wholly foreign-owned enterprise ("WFOE") in Chinese mainland to its offshore parent company, Momo Hong Kong, in the second quarter of 2025.

Share of income on equity method investments

Share of income on equity method investments was RMB41.5 million (US$6.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB13.4 million during the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a higher unrealized gain in fair value change of an investment fund.

Net income (loss)

Net income was RMB238.4 million (US$35.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of RMB139.4 million during the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB274.8 million (US$40.5 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of RMB95.2 million during the same period of 2025.

Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. was RMB237.4 million (US$35.0 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of RMB140.2 million during the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. was RMB273.9 million (US$40.4 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of RMB96.0 million during the same period of 2025.

Net income (loss) per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.52 (US$0.22) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.84 in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.75 (US$0.26) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.58 in the second quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2026, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, short-term investments, short-term restricted cash and long-term deposits totaled RMB8,542.4 million (US$1,259.0 million), compared to RMB8,677.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB642.3 million (US$94.7 million), compared to RMB250.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

First Half of 2026 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first half of 2026 were RMB4,872.0 million (US$718.0 million), a decrease of 5.2% from RMB5,141.2 million in the same period of 2025.

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. was RMB528.5 million (US$77.9 million) for the first half of 2026, compared to RMB217.8 million during the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB602.7 million (US$88.8 million) for the first half of 2026, compared to RMB307.7 million during the same period of 2025.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.33 (US$0.49) during the first half of 2026, compared to RMB1.27 in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.80 (US$0.56) during the first half of 2026, compared to RMB1.80 in the same period of 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB801.3 million (US$118.1 million) during the first half of 2026, compared to RMB489.9 million in the same period of 2025.

Recent Development

Share repurchase program

As of September 3, 2026, the Company has repurchased 68.0 million ADSs for US$424.1 million on the open market under the Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024 and March 12, 2025, at an average purchase price of US$6.22 per ADS. The remaining size of the program is US$62.0 million.

Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

The board of directors has appointed Mr. Jianhua Wen as the chief operating officer of the Company, effective September 3, 2026. In connection with this appointment, Mr. Wen will cease serving as the chief technology officer of the Company on the same date.

Mr. Wen served as the chief technology officer of the Company from April 2024 to September 2026. He joined the Company in August 2011 and, prior to his appointment as the chief technology officer, held various positions, including development engineer, technical director and vice president of technology, overseeing the Company's app development and AI department. Before joining the Company, Mr. Wen served as a development engineer at Huawen Group from July 2010 to June 2011.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2026, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.4 billion and RMB2.5 billion, representing a decrease of 9.4% to 5.7% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income (loss) per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on September 3, 2026).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10056690-cemk7n.html.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through September 10, 2026. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031
Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Passcode: 10056690

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in Asia's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Since 2019, we have continuously expanded our portfolio through internal incubation and strategic acquisitions, adding apps such as Hertz, Soulchill, and Happn. These products target more niche markets and selective user demographics both domestically and internationally, further strengthening our global presence.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations
Phone: +852-3157-1669
Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christense ncomms.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2026, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter of 2026 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2026 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


First half year


Ended June 30


Ended June 30



2025


2026


2026


2025


2026


2026



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Net revenues(i):













Value-added service

2,579,292


2,439,625


359,556


5,069,194


4,793,274


706,442


Other services

41,076


46,352


6,832


72,009


78,679


11,595


Total net revenues

2,620,368


2,485,977


366,388


5,141,203


4,871,953


718,037


Cost and expenses:













Cost of revenues

(1,607,712)


(1,599,304)


(235,708)


(3,176,786)


(3,062,632)


(451,376)


Research and development

(183,859)


(182,949)


(26,963)


(379,628)


(360,055)


(53,066)


Sales and marketing

(347,327)


(388,038)


(57,190)


(676,505)


(731,279)


(107,777)


General and administrative

(88,839)


(90,036)


(13,270)


(229,350)


(195,084)


(28,752)


Total cost and expenses

(2,227,737)


(2,260,327)


(333,131)


(4,462,269)


(4,349,050)


(640,971)


Other operating income, net

10,865


12,350


1,820


24,047


24,840


3,661


Income from operations

403,496


238,000


35,077


702,981


547,743


80,727


Interest income

105,513


53,568


7,895


225,851


107,585


15,856


Interest expense

(23,417)


(29)


(4)


(54,076)


(81)


(12)


Other gain or loss, net

(40)


(25,087)


(3,697)


(40)


(25,982)


(3,829)


Income before income tax and share of income on equity method investments

485,552


266,452


39,271


874,716


629,265


92,742


Income tax expenses

(638,390)


(69,568)


(10,253)


(708,796)


(149,418)


(22,021)


(Loss) income before share of income on equity method investments

(152,838)


196,884


29,018


165,920


479,847


70,721


Share of income on equity method investments

13,427


41,479


6,113


53,158


50,017


7,372


Net (loss) income

(139,411)


238,363


35,131


219,078


529,864


78,093


Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

793


928


137


1,288


1,381


204


Net (loss) income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.

(140,204)


237,435


34,994


217,790


528,483


77,889


Net (loss) income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders













Basic

(0.42)


0.77


0.11


0.65


1.70


0.25


Diluted

(0.42)


0.76


0.11


0.64


1.67


0.25


Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss) income per ordinary share













Basic

332,986,414


308,522,125


308,522,125


335,653,491


311,726,989


311,726,989


Diluted

332,986,414


313,093,175


313,093,175


341,743,527


316,994,251


316,994,251




























(i) The following table presents revenues by geographic area based on the addresses of our users:


























Three months


First half year


Ended June 30


Ended June 30



2025


2026


2026


2025


2026


2026



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Chinese mainland

2,177,929


1,813,297


267,247


4,284,162


3,601,865


530,850


Overseas

442,439


672,680


99,141


857,041


1,270,088


187,187


Total

2,620,368


2,485,977


366,388


5,141,203


4,871,953


718,037


Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)







Three months


First half year


Ended June 30


Ended June 30



2025


2026


2026


2025


2026


2026



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Net (loss) income

(139,411)


238,363


35,131


219,078


529,864


78,093


Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustment

(73,476)


(76,282)


(11,243)


(116,814)


(150,577)


(22,192)


Comprehensive (loss) income

(212,887)


162,081


23,888


102,264


379,287


55,901


Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-controlling interest

(920)


(2,916)


(430)


(1,519)


(5,616)


(828)


Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the shareholders of Hello
Group Inc.

(211,967)


164,997


24,318


103,783


384,903


56,729


Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


December 31


June 30


June 30


2025


2026


2026

RMB

RMB


US$

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

5,320,022


6,558,477


966,600

Short-term deposits

3,112,207


1,749,255


257,808

Restricted cash

120,612


20,355


3,000

Short-term investment

124,713


184,349


27,170

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB18,623 and
RMB18,551 as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively

246,208


223,512


32,942

Amounts due from related parties

21,751


15,030


2,215

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

791,317


648,247


95,540

Total current assets

9,736,830


9,399,225


1,385,275

Long-term deposits

-


30,000


4,421

Right-of-use assets, net

118,799


60,671


8,942

Property and equipment, net

1,420,030


1,392,562


205,238

Intangible assets, net

240,716


210,365


31,004

Rental deposits

3,585


3,930


579

Long-term investments

1,514,042


1,595,616


235,165

Other non-current assets

114,384


47,689


7,028

Deferred tax assets

34,614


35,349


5,210

Goodwill

596,299


564,482


83,194

Total assets

13,779,299


13,339,889


1,966,056

Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable

584,557


574,746


84,706

Deferred revenue

468,221


459,108


67,664

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

848,679


687,673


101,350

Lease liabilities due within one year

83,590


40,587


5,982

Income tax payable

44,787


20,570


3,032

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-current

47,839


46,408


6,840

Long-term borrowings, current portion

2,118


1,702


251

Total current liabilities

2,079,791


1,830,794


269,825

Lease liabilities

39,986


24,056


3,545

Deferred tax liabilities

531,996


565,753


83,382

Long-term borrowings

3,133


1,816


268

Other non-current liabilities

39,605


44,464


6,553

Total liabilities

2,694,511


2,466,883


363,573

Shareholder's equity (ii)

11,084,788


10,873,006


1,602,483

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

13,779,299


13,339,889


1,966,056







(ii): As of June 30, 2026, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 287,271,368.





Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


First half year



Ended June 30


Ended June 30



2025


2026


2026


2025


2026


2026



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Cash flows from operating activities:













Net (loss) income

(139,411)


238,363


35,131


219,078


529,864


78,093


Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating
activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment

11,229


15,898


2,343


23,620


31,726


4,676


Amortization of intangible assets

7,655


9,200


1,356


13,846


18,610


2,743


Share-based compensation

37,801


30,146


4,444


78,661


61,451


9,057


Share of income on equity method investments

(13,427)


(41,479)


(6,113)


(53,158)


(50,017)


(7,372)


Gain or loss on fair value changes of short-term investments

-


25,087


3,697


-


25,982


3,829


Returns on investments

289


-


-


797


-


-


Loss on long-term investments

40


-


-


40


-


-


Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment

(146)


1,382


204


(248)


1,382


204


Provision of loss (income) on receivable and other assets

312


(325)


(48)


5,717


110


16


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable

(17,847)


192,026


28,301


(36,991)


20,056


2,956


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(133,016)


103,792


15,297


(121,641)


157,420


23,201


Amounts due from related parties

-


(98)


(14)


-


(240)


(35)


Rental deposits

8,016


858


126


7,906


841


124


Deferred tax assets

581


627


92


921


(824)


(121)


Other non-current assets

46,626


84,667


12,478


81,672


123,434


18,192


Accounts payable

4,047


7,534


1,110


(9,496)


(7,143)


(1,053)


Income tax payable

363,302


(14,535)


(2,142)


262,323


(24,051)


(3,545)


Deferred revenue

2,684


(7,983)


(1,177)


11,719


(6,900)


(1,017)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(70,803)


(11,312)


(1,667)


(141,786)


(106,605)


(15,712)


Deferred tax liabilities

181,183


16,264


2,397


193,896


35,186


5,186


Other non-current liabilities

(38,986)


(7,764)


(1,144)


(47,026)


(9,030)


(1,331)


Net cash provided by operating activities

250,129


642,348


94,671


489,850


801,252


118,091


Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment

(26,162)


(15,043)


(2,217)


(53,976)


(30,204)


(4,452)


Payment for long-term investments

(72,593)


(44,000)


(6,485)


(72,593)


(62,000)


(9,138)


Payment for business acquisition

-


-


-


(194,390)


-


-


Purchase of term deposits

-


(280,000)


(41,267)


-


(390,000)


(57,479)


Cash received on maturity of term deposits

-


1,379,613


203,330


1,257,245


1,706,517


251,509


Payment for short-term investments

-


(49,471)


(7,291)


-


(90,269)


(13,304)


Returns of investments

-


-


-


-


1,303


192


Loan to a third-party company

(6,278)


-


-


(33,756)


-


-


Loan to a related party

-


-


-


-


(3,930)


(579)


Cash received from repayment of loans to a related party

-


3,500


516


-


10,890


1,605


Other investing activities

302


2,406


355


494


2,503


369


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(104,731)


997,005


146,941


903,024


1,144,810


168,723


Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of share options

2


-


-


4


3


-


Repurchase of ordinary shares

(97,196)


(184,781)


(27,233)


(298,725)


(371,965)


(54,821)


Dividends payment

(346,182)


(280,558)


(41,349)


(346,182)


(280,558)


(41,349)


Deferred settlement of a share-based compensation liability

-


(82,361)


(12,139)


-


(82,361)


(12,139)


Payment in relation to redemption of convertible bonds

(20,221)


-


-


(20,221)


-


-


Advance payment for acquisition of non-controlling interest

-


-


-


-


(20,918)


(3,083)


Repayment of short-term borrowings

-


(200)


(29)


(1,690,535)


(200)


(29)


Repayment of long-term borrowings

(279)


(433)


(64)


(674)


(1,165)


(172)


Net cash used in financing activities

(463,876)


(548,333)


(80,814)


(2,356,333)


(757,164)


(111,593)


Effect of exchange rate changes

(53,620)


(23,681)


(3,492)


(79,305)


(50,700)


(7,471)


Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(372,098)


1,067,339


157,306


(1,042,764)


1,138,198


167,750


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

8,971,755


5,511,493


812,294


9,642,421


5,440,634


801,850


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

8,599,657


6,578,832


969,600


8,599,657


6,578,832


969,600


Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)


1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.








Three months


Three months


Three months

Ended June 30, 2025


Ended June 30, 2026


Ended June 30, 2026


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Tax impacts(iii)

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Tax impacts(iii)

Non-GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(1,607,712)

1,762

1,560

(1,604,390)


(1,599,304)

1,537

2,257

-

(1,595,510)


(235,708)

227

333

-

(235,148)

Research and development

(183,859)

1,140

10,710

(172,009)


(182,949)

1,635

10,014

-

(171,300)


(26,963)

241

1,476

-

(25,246)

Sales and marketing

(347,327)

3,474

4,159

(339,694)


(388,038)

4,749

2,909

-

(380,380)


(57,190)

700

429

-

(56,061)

General and administrative

(88,839)

-

21,372

(67,467)


(90,036)

-

14,966

-

(75,070)


(13,270)

-

2,206

-

(11,064)

Cost and operating expenses

(2,227,737)

6,376

37,801

(2,183,560)


(2,260,327)

7,921

30,146

-

(2,222,260)


(333,131)

1,168

4,444

-

(327,519)

Income from operations

403,496

6,376

37,801

447,673


238,000

7,921

30,146

-

276,067


35,077

1,168

4,444

-

40,689

Net (loss) income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.

(140,204)

6,376

37,801

(96,027)


237,435

7,921

30,146

(1,596)

273,906


34,994

1,168

4,444

(235)

40,371

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)


1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.








First half year


First half year


First half year

Ended June 30, 2025


Ended June 30, 2026


Ended June 30, 2026


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Tax impacts(iii)

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Tax impacts(iii)

Non-GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(3,176,786)

3,025

3,334

(3,170,427)


(3,062,632)

3,120

4,783

-

(3,054,729)


(451,376)

460

705

-

(450,211)

Research and development

(379,628)

1,999

19,770

(357,859)


(360,055)

3,313

20,208

-

(336,534)


(53,066)

488

2,978

-

(49,600)

Sales and marketing

(676,505)

6,264

8,470

(661,771)


(731,279)

9,618

5,832

-

(715,829)


(107,777)

1,418

860

-

(105,499)

General and administrative

(229,350)

-

47,087

(182,263)


(195,084)

-

30,628

-

(164,456)


(28,752)

-

4,514

-

(24,238)

Cost and operating expenses

(4,462,269)

11,288

78,661

(4,372,320)


(4,349,050)

16,051

61,451

-

(4,271,548)


(640,971)

2,366

9,057

-

(629,548)

Income from operations

702,981

11,288

78,661

792,930


547,743

16,051

61,451

-

625,245


80,727

2,366

9,057

-

92,150

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.

217,790

11,288

78,661

307,739


528,483

16,051

61,451

(3,249)

602,736


77,889

2,366

9,057

(479)

88,833


















(iii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. There is no tax impact related to share-based compensation.










SOURCE Hello Group Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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