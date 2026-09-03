Cango Inc.'s AI Subsidiary, EcoHash, Announces Operational Milestones: Completes Dedicated AI Infrastructure Modification at Georgia Facility and Begins Commercial GPU Compute Services Using First Batch of GPU Servers

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today announced that its high-performance computing (HPC) and AI inference subsidiary, EcoHash Technology LLC ("EcoHash"), has completed key operational and commercial milestones for its AI compute business.

Infrastructure Modifications & Container Deployment

EcoHash has completed the infrastructure modifications and retrofits for the dedicated AI compute section within Cango's owned 50MW Georgia facility. The dedicated AI compute section offers infrastructure that supports up to 3 megawatts of capacity, with scope for future expansion. Part of the initial deployment involves the delivery, installation, and testing of high-density compute containers, which have commenced their operational rollout through the power-on and activation of an initial batch of GPU servers.

The containerized data center solution is designed as a modular building block for AI compute, enabling modular deployment and high-density GPU capacity in a compact footprint. By standardizing power, cooling, networking, and operations into a repeatable unit, this solution enables Cango to scale its AI infrastructure faster and more cost-effectively across suitable sites.

The site's modular design is built around a series of standardized, high-density AI compute modules, each engineered to support sustained high-density GPU loads. Power is delivered through an industrial-grade transformer setup, while a precision cooling system supports the site's compute density. Network connectivity is provided through fiber infrastructure designed to support AI compute workloads.

Because these compute modules were deployed alongside Cango's existing mining infrastructure at the same Georgia site, EcoHash was able to minimize new construction and site retrofit work, accelerating the path from module delivery to power-on.

Commercial GPU Compute Services Using First Batch of GPU Servers

On the commercial front, EcoHash has begun providing commercial GPU compute services using part of its initial batch of GPU servers now in operation - with additional GPU deployment ongoing - marking the initial commercial utilization of EcoHash's GPU capacity at the Georgia site. The initial customer and prospective customers include GPU cloud platforms and AI-native cloud infrastructure providers.

The Company is also in discussions with additional prospective clients across other categories of AI compute users, including decentralized compute networks and advanced AI research laboratories.

"Powering on our first batch of GPU servers and beginning commercial GPU compute services marks an important step for EcoHash," said Simon Tang, CFO of Cango Inc. "By utilizing the existing infrastructure and energy access at our Georgia facility, we are demonstrating the commercial application of this plug-and-play container solution. This operational rollout serves as a strategic proof-of-concept hub as we work towards replicating this model in future sites."

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a Bitcoin mining company with a vision to establish an integrated, global infrastructure platform capable of powering the future digital economy. The Company's mining operations span across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.

Since entering the digital asset space in November 2024, Cango has activated pilot projects in both integrated energy solutions and distributed AI computing. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com.

For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com and follow us on: X and LinkedIn.

About EcoHash Technology LLC

EcoHash Technology LLC was founded in 2025 as the dedicated high-performance computing (HPC) and AI inference arm of Cango Inc. Leveraging Cango's infrastructure experience and selected operating relationships, EcoHash deploys standardized, plug-and-play compute modules to deliver scalable AI inference solutions. Its lightweight orchestration layer is being developed to function as the network's central nervous system, with the goal of dynamically provisioning compute power to meet real-time workload demands. For more information, please visit: https://www.ecohash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Cango Inc.