AMBR: Amber International Holding Limited Accelerates Specialized AI Agent Transformation as Q2 Revenue Grows 38.8% Quarter-over-Quarter and Profitability Turns Positive

- Formally pivoted to building specialized AI agents; Ambre and MIA now in market as the first two products.
- Total revenue reached US$13.9 million, up 38.8% quarter-over-quarter; US$7.4 million classified as agentic, supporting 79.5% gross margin and positive operating income and Adjusted EBITDA.
SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR) ("Amber International", "we," "us," or the "Company") today announced Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results.
Management Commentary
Michael Wu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amber International, commented:
"The second quarter was a strong one for us. Revenue reached US$13.9 million, up 38.8% quarter-over-quarter, with gross margin expanding to 79.5%. Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA both turned positive. These results are the first evidence of the strategic direction we are taking.
Two days ago in Hong Kong, we introduced the new AMBR: a company that builds specialized AI agents. This is a deliberate pivot. We were a digital wealth management business; we are becoming a technology company. We are doing so from a position of strength, not as a reaction.
As of this week, we have two agents in the market. Ambre is our consumer agent for personal finance. It delivers the portfolio analysis, signals, monitoring and alerts that relationship managers have long provided to high-net-worth clients, but makes them available more broadly. It works across users' existing exchange and brokerage accounts and does not place orders - when a user decides to act, they are connected to our expert team. Ambre is currently available by invitation, starting with Amber Premium's verified client base.
MIA is our marketing agent and the proof that this model produces revenue. Built and scaled inside our wholly-owned marketing businesses, MIA already runs a substantial share of day-to-day campaign operations for more than a hundred enterprise customers. It is now also available as a direct product.
Ambre and MIA are the first two agents, not the full portfolio. Additional agents and the financial framework for the transition will be presented at our Investor Day, which we now expect to hold before year-end. Until then, our priority is disciplined execution on what we have just launched."
Vicky Wang, President of Amber International, said: "Earlier this week, on September 1, we officially unveiled the new AMBR, focused on building specialized AI agents for high-value, high-stakes use cases. The initial response from clients, partners and the market has been encouraging.
Users want more than another general-purpose AI interface - they want intelligence that understands their context and can help them take action. This is where AMBR has a differentiated foundation: deep domain expertise, trusted financial infrastructure, and experience serving sophisticated users.
Our flagship product, Ambre, applies this approach to personal finance by building a holistic view of the user's assets and priorities, identifying the signals that matter, and helping users act on them. We are also advancing MIA for growth and marketing workflows. Together, they demonstrate our thesis that the next generation of AI products will move from answering questions to understanding intent and executing complex workflows.
We look forward to sharing more as we expand Ambre, MIA and additional specialized agents."
Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Highlights
- Total Revenue: US$13.9 million in Q2 2026, an increase of 38.8% quarter-over-quarter, bringing first-half 2026 revenue to US$23.9 million.
- Wealth Management Solutions Revenue: US$5.3 million in Q2 2026, increased from US$4.3 million last quarter, reaching US$9.6 million for the first half of 2026.
- Agentic Revenue: reached US$7.4 million in Q2 2026, led by initial recognition of higher-margin revenue from A-MM which enhanced the Company's revenue mix, with the revenue from AI-driven marketing and enterprise solutions.
- Gross Profit: US$11.1 million in Q2 2026, rose from US$6.8 million last quarter, while gross margin increased from 67.7% to 79.5%. It was US$17.9 million in the first half of 2026, with a gross margin of 74.5%.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations: US$1.9 million in Q2 2026 versus US$3.2 million loss in Q1 2026, bringing first-half 2026 adjusted EBITDA to a loss of US$1.3 million.
Business Developments and Strategic Updates
In the second quarter, the Company advanced its strategic repositioning as a builder of specialized AI agents.
On September 1, the Company formally unveiled the new AMBR brand and introduced its next chapter, focused on building specialized AI agents for high-value, high-stakes use cases. Two agents are now in market:
Ambre, the flagship consumer agent for personal finance, is designed to build a holistic understanding of a user's assets, priorities and financial context, identify the signals that matter most, and increasingly help users monitor and act on those insights. It works across existing exchange and brokerage accounts and does not place orders. Ambre is currently available by invitation, starting with Amber Premium's verified client base.
MIA, the specialized agent for growth and marketing workflows, continues to operate at commercial scale within the Company's wholly-owned marketing businesses and is now also available as a direct product.
Together, Ambre and MIA demonstrate the Company's thesis that the next generation of AI products will move from answering questions to understanding intent, maintaining context and executing complex workflows on behalf of users.
Agentic revenue reached US$7.4 million in the quarter, including the initial contribution from A-MM. This higher-margin mix supported the expansion of gross margin to 79.5% and the return to positive operating income and Adjusted EBITDA.
The Company expects to provide a fuller view of its agent portfolio and the financial framework for the transition at its Investor Day, anticipated before year-end. Until then, the priority is disciplined execution on the products already in the market.
Share Repurchase Program
On November 26, 2025, the Company announced a share repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to US$50.0 million of its ADSs over a 12-month period commencing December 1, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased a total of 2,636,910 ADSs under this program for an aggregate consideration of approximately US$5.8 million. As of June 30, 2026, approximately US$44.2 million remained available for future repurchases under the program, providing significant capacity for opportunistic repurchases alongside continued growth investment.
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Summary
The following table sets forth the key financial metrics of the Company for the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended
(US$ in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
June 30,
2026
June 30,
2025*
Percentage
March 31,
2026
Percentage
Financial Metrics:
Revenue[1]
Digital Assets Platform Revenue
6,564
14,412
(54.5 %)
5,691
15.3 %
Wealth Management Solutions
5,312
11,544
(54.0 %)
4,257
24.8 %
Execution Solutions
737
2,010
(63.3 %)
859
(14.2 %)
Payment Solutions
515
858
(40.0 %)
575
(10.4 %)
Agentic Revenue
7,357
4,536
62.2 %
4,337
69.6 %
Total revenue
13,921
18,948
(26.5 %)
10,028
38.8 %
Gross profit
11,064
14,583
(24.1 %)
6,788
63.0 %
Operating income/(loss)
1,035
(787)
N/M
(3,192)
N/M
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
1,472
750
96.3 %
(3,728)
N/M
Diluted net income/(loss) from continuing operations
per American Depositary Shares ("ADS")
0.02
0.01
100.0 %
(0.04)
N/M
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations[2]
1,866
170
997.6 %
(3,190)
N/M
Adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing
operations[2]
1,482
(301)
N/M
(3,502)
N/M
Diluted adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS from
continuing operations[2]
0.02
(0.00)
N/M
(0.04)
N/M
[1] Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, the Company introduced (i) "Digital Assets Platform Revenue," comprising the revenue from Wealth
[2] For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP
* Certain operations were classified as held-for-sale starting from the third quarter of 2025, and we completed one of the disposals in October 2025. The disposed business was deconsolidated from the Company upon the respective disposal and the results of the held-for-sale and disposed businesses are reflected in the consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly.
Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 increased 38.8% quarter-over-quarter from US$10.0 million in the prior quarter to US$13.9 million. The addition of revenue from A-MM this quarter further broadened the Company's revenue base, alongside the growth in institutional-grade wealth management platforms.
- Revenue from Wealth Management Solutions was US$5.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, up from US$4.3 million last quarter, driven by stronger demand across the Company's diversified and newly launched investment products and services.
- Revenue from Execution Solutions was US$0.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, versus US$0.9 million last quarter, due to lower trading volumes resulting from broader macroeconomic conditions, partially offset by a higher realized fee rate during the quarter.
- Revenue from Payment Solutions was US$0.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, versus US$0.6 million last quarter, with continued momentum in stablecoin -based payment flows for risk-off positioning and treasury management partially offsetting the impact of market-driven fluctuations.
- Agentic Revenue consists of (i) revenue generated from A-MM (Agentic Market Making), the first flagship component of the Company's A-Suite agent-native liquidity operations system and designated market-making infrastructure platform which offers integrated technology, platform and operational services. It was US$3.5 million in the initial recognition this quarter, establishing a strategic new growth driver and advancing the Company's ongoing AI adoption, and (ii) Marketing and Enterprise Solutions revenue of US$3.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to US$4.3 million last quarter, reflected the Company's strategic decision to optimize its portfolio, including realignment of resources away from lower margin consumers and marketers.
Combined revenue from Digital Assets Platform and A-MM reached US$10.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, exceeding the Company's previously communicated Amber Premium revenue outlook of US$9.0 million to US$10.0 million, which was provided prior to the introduction of A-MM as a new revenue stream under Amber Premium. Digital Assets Platform Revenue contributed US$6.6 million, and A-MM contributed US$3.5 million revenue during the quarter.
Gross profit increased to US$11.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 from US$6.8 million last quarter, while gross profit margin reached 79.5% in the second quarter of 2026, from 67.7% last quarter. These improvements were driven by a more favorable higher-margin business mix, including the contributions from our new agentic revenue from A-MM and the core Wealth Management Solutions.
Total operating expenses remained stable at US$10.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. The disciplined cost management demonstrated the scalability of our operations through the integration of AI capabilities across the business and the ongoing transition of our business to an AI-driven operating model.
Operating income improved to US$1.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, turning positive from an operating loss of US$3.2 million last quarter, contributed by stronger gross profit performance and new higher-margin A-MM business.
Other gains, net were US$0.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, versus US$0.6 million other losses, net last quarter. The results in the second quarter of 2026 mainly benefited from a more favorable unrealized fair value change of crypto assets loan receivables and digital assets.
Net income from continuing operations achieved US$1.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to net loss of US$3.7 million last quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations strengthened to US$1.9 million profitability in the second quarter of 2026, from a loss of US$3.2 million last quarter.
Adjusted net income from continuing operations was US$1.5 million, improved from adjusted net loss of US$3.5 million last quarter.
As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and restricted cash of US$34.2 million, compared to US$33.9 million as of December 31, 2025.
Withdrawal of Outlook
In view of the Company's strategic transition towards an agentic AI company, the management has determined that the previously issued financial guidance is no longer an appropriate measure of the Company's future performance. Accordingly, we are withdrawing our financial guidance while we evaluate the financial impact of the new business initiatives. The Company expects to provide updated guidance once sufficient operating history and forecasting visibility have been established.
Conference Call
The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on September 3, 2026 (8:00 PM Singapore time on September 3, 2026). Participants are asked to use one of the following teleconferencing numbers to participate in the call and reference the Access ID number 13762457. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1-844-539-3703
Toll/International: 1-412-652-1273
The conference call will also be available via a live webcast
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1774230&tp_key=5a46e93419
Replay Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13762457
A replay of the call will be available on Thursday, September 3, 2026, after 12:00 PM ET through Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET.
The Company's earnings release and investor presentation will be available shortly after issuance in the Investor Relations section of Amber International's website at https://ir.ambr.io.
About Amber International Holding Limited
Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), is a technology company that builds specialized AI agents for high-value, high-stakes use cases. Drawing on deep domain expertise, trusted financial infrastructure, and experience serving sophisticated users, the Company develops agents that move beyond answering questions to understanding intent, maintaining context, and executing complex workflows on behalf of users. Its first two agents are in the market: Ambre, a consumer agent for personal finance, and MIA, an agent for growth and marketing workflows. Headquartered in Singapore, Amber International is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. For more information, visit https://ir.ambr.io.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations, and diluted adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating the Company's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations, and diluted adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations per ADS help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in net income/(loss). The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations provide useful information about the Company's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects, assess operating performance on a consistent basis, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations, and diluted adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations per ADS should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/(loss) or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations, and diluted adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations per ADS presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
These non-GAAP financial measures were presented with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures together for facilitating a more comprehensive understanding of operating performance between periods.
Important Notice Regarding Preliminary Financial Information
The financial information presented herein is preliminary and unaudited, and is subject to change in connection with the completion of the Company's financial closing and audit procedures.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company's strategic transition, including its ability to execute its strategy and manage the transition and the launch, development, performance, and market adoption of its products and any additional specialized AI agents. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.
Media & Investor Contacts
In Asia:
Amber International Holding Limited
Media Relations Team
Phone: +65 6022 0228
E-mail: [email protected] | [email protected]
In the United States:
International Elite Capital Inc.
Annabelle Zhang
Phone: +1 (646) 866-7928
E-mail: [email protected]
(financial tables follow)
AMBER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
(US$'000, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Continuing operations
Revenue
13,921
18,948
10,028
23,949
33,455
Cost of revenue
(2,857)
(4,365)
(3,240)
(6,097)
(7,924)
Gross profit
11,064
14,583
6,788
17,852
25,531
Operating expenses
Research and development expenses
(1,561)
(4,585)
(1,541)
(3,102)
(7,968)
Sales and marketing expenses
(2,165)
(2,480)
(2,289)
(4,454)
(3,223)
General and administrative expenses
(6,303)
(8,305)
(6,150)
(12,453)
(14,279)
Total operating expenses
(10,029)
(15,370)
(9,980)
(20,009)
(25,470)
Operating income/(loss)
1,035
(787)
(3,192)
(2,157)
|
61
Finance income, net
80
12
96
176
50
Other gains/(losses), net
419
1,548
(615)
(196)
1,604
Income/(loss) from continuing operations before
share of losses from an equity investee and income
tax (expense)/credit
1,534
773
(3,711)
(2,177)
1,715
Share of losses from an equity investee
(9)
(24)
(11)
(20)
(24)
Income/(loss) from continuing operations before
income tax (expense)/credit
1,525
749
(3,722)
(2,197)
1,691
Income tax (expense)/credit
(53)
1
(6)
(59)
(4)
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
1,472
750
(3,728)
(2,256)
1,687
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
attributable to the Company's ordinary
shareholders
1,472
750
(3,728)
(2,256)
1,687
Discontinued operations
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations
26
(22)
(4)
22
(43)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
-
13
-
-
28
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations
attributable to the Company's ordinary
shareholders
26
(9)
(4)
22
(15)
Net income/(loss)
1,498
728
(3,732)
(2,234)
1,644
Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's
ordinary shareholders
1,498
741
(3,732)
(2,234)
1,672
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
1,472
750
(3,728)
(2,256)
1,687
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of
US$nil tax
(1,298)
(115)
(417)
(1,715)
(115)
Comprehensive income/(loss) from continuing
operations attributable to the Company's
ordinary shareholders
174
635
(4,145)
(3,971)
1,572
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations
26
(22)
(4)
22
(43)
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of
US$nil tax
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income/(loss) from discontinued
operations
26
(22)
(4)
22
(43)
Comprehensive loss from discontinued operations
attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
(24)
-
-
(24)
Comprehensive income/(loss) from discontinued
operations attributable to the Company's
ordinary shareholders
26
(46)
(4)
22
(67)
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to the
Company's ordinary shareholders
200
589
(4,149)
(3,949)
1,505
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations per
ADS attributable to the Company's ordinary
shareholders
- Basic
0.02
0.01
(0.04)
(0.02)
0.02
- Diluted
0.02
0.01
(0.04)
(0.02)
0.02
Weighted average number of ADS used in per share
calculation:
- Basic
93,840,552
90,548,508
93,837,525
93,839,047
79,493,454
- Diluted
93,870,041
90,551,286
93,837,525
93,839,047
79,496,261
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations per
ADS attributable to the Company's ordinary
shareholders
- Basic
0.00
(0.00)
(0.00)
0.00
(0.00)
- Diluted
0.00
(0.00)
(0.00)
0.00
(0.00)
Weighted average number of ADS used in per share
calculation:
- Basic
93,840,552
90,548,508
93,837,525
93,839,047
79,493,454
- Diluted
93,870,041
90,548,508
93,837,525
93,865,074
79,493,454
Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to the
Company's ordinary shareholders
- Basic
0.02
0.01
(0.04)
(0.02)
0.02
- Diluted
0.02
0.01
(0.04)
(0.02)
0.02
Weighted average number of ADS used in per share
calculation:
- Basic
93,840,552
90,548,508
93,837,525
93,839,047
79,493,454
- Diluted
93,870,041
90,551,286
93,837,525
93,839,047
79,496,261
AMBER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(US$'000)
As of June 30, 2026
As of December 31, 2025
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and restricted cash
34,248
33,902
Trade and other receivables
12,246
16,625
Crypto assets loan receivables
57,788
42,141
Digital assets
52,111
45,958
Financial assets at fair value through profits or loss
13,647
22,084
Derivative financial assets
-
316
Amounts due from related parties
60,081
32,341
Collateral receivables
8,534
3,407
Income tax recoverable
57
141
Assets held for sale
10
17
Total current assets
238,722
196,932
Non-current assets
Goodwill
53,136
53,136
Intangible assets
2,720
2,949
Other assets
3,470
3,362
Total non-current assets
59,326
59,447
Total assets
298,048
256,379
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
11,192
13,427
Collateral payables
75,558
10,941
Contract liabilities
8,232
8,575
Liabilities due to customers
49,624
61,351
Amount due to related parties
47,723
48,031
Derivative financial liabilities
-
316
Lease liabilities
874
867
Income tax payable
438
513
Liabilities held for sale
1,265
1,277
Total current liabilities
194,906
145,298
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
274
722
Other liabilities
47
47
Total non-current liabilities
321
769
Total liabilities
195,227
146,067
Equity
Share capital
86,480
90,061
Accumulated losses
(35,373)
(33,139)
Reserve
51,714
53,390
Total equity
102,821
110,312
Total equity and liabilities
298,048
256,379
AMBER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(US$'000, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations represents net income/(loss) from continuing operations before (i) depreciation and
amortization, (ii) finance income, net, (iii) income tax expense/(credit), (iv) share-based compensation, (v) other gains, net, (vi)
unrealized loss in fair value of digital assets, and (vii) cost related to merger.
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations from net income/(loss)
from continuing operations for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
1,472
750
(3,728)
(2,256)
1,687
Add/(less):
Depreciation and amortization
411
484
402
813
621
Finance income, net
(80)
(12)
(96)
(176)
(50)
Income tax expense/(credit)
53
(1)
6
59
4
EBITDA from continuing operations
1,856
1,221
(3,416)
(1,560)
2,262
Add/(less):
Share-based compensation
26
178
13
39
805
Other gains, net[3]
(353)
(1,641)
(515)
(868)
(1,754)
Unrealized loss in fair value of digital assets
337
-
728
1,065
-
Cost related to merger[4]
-
412
-
-
444
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
1,866
170
(3,190)
(1,324)
1,757
Adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations represents net income/(loss) from continuing operations before (i) share
-based compensation, (ii) other gains, net, (iii) unrealized loss in fair value of digital assets, and (iv) cost related to merger. There
are no material tax effects on these non-GAAP adjustments.
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations from net
income/(loss) from continuing operations for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
1,472
750
(3,728)
(2,256)
1,687
Add/(less):
Share-based compensation
26
178
13
39
805
Other gains, net[3]
(353)
(1,641)
(515)
(868)
(1,754)
Unrealized loss in fair value of digital assets
337
-
728
1,065
-
Cost related to merger[4]
-
412
-
-
444
Adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing
1,482
(301)
(3,502)
(2,020)
1,182
[3] Other gains, net has been adjusted out, except for (i) amounts of (US$66 thousand), US$93 thousand, US$1,130 thousand, US$1,064 thousand
[4] Cost related to the merger relates to legal and professional fees.
The diluted adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing operations per ADS for the periods indicated are calculated as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
1,472
750
(3,728)
(2,256)
1,687
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments
10
(1,051)
226
236
(505)
Adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing
1,482
(301)
(3,502)
(2,020)
1,182
Denominator for diluted net income/(loss) from
continuing operations per ADS - Weighted average
ADS outstanding
93,870,041
90,551,286
93,837,525
93,839,047
79,496,261
Denominator for diluted adjusted net income/(loss)
from continuing operations per ADS - Weighted
average ADS outstanding
93,870,041
90,548,508
93,837,525
93,839,047
79,496,261
Diluted net income/(loss) from continuing operations
per ADS
0.02
0.01
(0.04)
(0.02)
0.02
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments
0.00
(0.01)
0.00
0.00
(0.01)
Diluted adjusted net income/(loss) from continuing
operations per ADS
0.02
(0.00)
(0.04)
(0.02)
0.01
SOURCE AMBR