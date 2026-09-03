Cytosorbents Corp: CytoSorbents Announces Reverse Stock Split

Reverse Stock Split Previously Approved by Shareholders; Intended to Support Compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Expected to Become Effective and Trade on Split-Adjusted Basis at the Market Open on September 8, 2026

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification, today announced that it will effect a one-for-twenty (1:20) reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"). The Reverse Stock Split is expected to become effective on September 8, 2026, Eastern Time (the "Effective Time"), and the Common Stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at market open on September 8, 2026, under the Company's existing trading symbol, "CTSO," with a new CUSIP number of 23283X305.

The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company's shareholders at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held on August 13, 2026, with the final ratio determined thereafter and within the shareholder-approved range by the Company's board of directors. The Reverse Stock Split is intended to, among other things, increase the per-share trading price of the Common Stock to help the Company satisfy Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").

The Reverse Stock Split will proportionately reduce the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding and is expected to result in a proportionate increase in the trading price per share, subject to market conditions and other factors. As a result, the Reverse Stock Split is not expected, by itself, to affect the dollar value of the shares owned by a shareholder, shareholders' proportionate ownership interests, or the Company's market capitalization, except for the effect of rounding up fractional shares.

In connection with the Reverse Stock Split, every twenty (20) shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding as of the Effective Time will be automatically converted into one (1) share of Common Stock. Based on 63,022,020 shares of Common Stock outstanding prior to the Reverse Stock Split, the Company expects to have approximately 3,151,101 shares of Common Stock outstanding immediately following the Reverse Stock Split, before giving effect to the rounding up of fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive a fractional share in connection with the Reverse Stock Split will be entitled to rounding up of the fractional share to the nearest whole number. The Reverse Stock Split will not change the Company's total number of authorized shares of Common Stock.

The Reverse Stock Split will also effect a proportionate reduction in the number of shares of Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding options and warrants, with a corresponding adjustment to the exercise price per share applicable to each such option and warrant. These adjustments will occur automatically upon effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split.

Shareholders holding shares in book-entry form or through a bank, broker or other nominees are not expected or required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders with questions are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or other nominee, or the Company's transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, as applicable.

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery through blood purification. CytoSorbents' proprietary blood purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Cartridges filled with these beads can be used with standard blood pumps already in the hospital (e.g. dialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy or CRRT, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO, and heart-lung machines), where blood is repeatedly recirculated outside the body, through our cartridges where toxic substances are removed, and then back into the body. CytoSorbents' technologies are used in a number of broad applications. Specifically, two important applications are 1) the removal of blood thinners during and after cardiothoracic surgery to reduce the risk of severe bleeding, and 2) the removal of inflammatory agents and toxins in common critical illnesses that can lead to massive inflammation, organ failure and patient death. The breadth of these critical illnesses includes, for example, sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury, liver failure, cytokine release syndrome, and pancreatitis as well as the removal of liver toxins that accumulate in acute liver dysfunction or failure, and the removal of myoglobin in severe rhabdomyolysis that can otherwise lead to renal failure. In these diseases, the risk of death can be extremely high, and there are few, if any, effective treatments.

CytoSorbents' lead product, CytoSorb®, is approved in the European Union and distributed in over 70 countries worldwide, with more than 300,000 devices used cumulatively to date. CytoSorb was originally launched in the European Union under CE mark as the first cytokine adsorber. Additional CE mark extensions were granted for bilirubin and myoglobin removal in clinical conditions such as liver disease and trauma, respectively, and for ticagrelor and rivaroxaban removal in cardiothoracic surgery procedures. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in adult critically ill COVID-19 patients with impending or confirmed respiratory failure. CytoSorb is not yet approved or cleared in the United States.

In the U.S. and Canada, CytoSorbents is developing the DrugSorb-ATR antithrombotic removal system, an investigational device based on an equivalent polymer technology to CytoSorb, to reduce the severity of perioperative bleeding in high-risk surgery due to blood thinning drugs. It has received two FDA Breakthrough Device Designations : one for the removal of ticagrelor and another for the removal of the direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) apixaban and rivaroxaban in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during urgent cardiothoracic surgery. The Company is actively pursuing regulatory approval of DrugSorb-ATR with the U.S. FDA and will pursue regulatory approval with Health Canada with better visibility from the FDA. DrugSorb-ATR is not yet granted or approved in either the U.S. or Canada.

The Company has numerous marketed products and products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and registered trademarks, and multiple patent applications pending, including ECOS-300CY®, CytoSorb-XL, HemoDefend-RBC, HemoDefend-BGA, VetResQ®, K+ontrol, DrugSorb, ContrastSorb, PuriFi®, HotSwap®, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.cytosorbents.com/ or follow us on Facebook and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, future targets and outlooks for our business, representations and contentions, and the outcome of our regulatory submissions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, our restructuring of our direct sales team and strategy in Germany, ability to successfully obtain U.S. FDA and Health Canada marketing authorization or approval, our ability to reduce costs, optimize operations, and achieve cash-flow break-even in the second half of 2026, our ability to appropriately finance the Company, our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards, and the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

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U.S. Company Contact:

Peter J. Mariani, Chief Financial Officer

305 College Road East

Princeton, NJ 08540

[email protected]

SOURCE Cytosorbents Corp