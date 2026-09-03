A South Korean research team has developed a method to upcycle silicon recovered from end-of-life (EoL) PV modules into silicon nitride (Si3N4), a high-value ceramic used in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical, energy, and manufacturing industries due to its high strength, thermal stability, wear resistance, and electrical insulation properties. "To the best of our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of converting silicon recovered from actual EoL PV modules into Si3N4," corresponding author Jin-Seok Lee told pv magazine. "Rather than simply recovering silicon as a secondary ...

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