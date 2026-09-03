From ESS News Norway's battery storage market is gaining regulatory momentum but remains constrained by grid access and weak project economics, according to analysis from Norwegian consultancy Multiconsult. Hassan Gholami, a senior consultant on solar and storage at Multiconsult, told ESS News that developments in Norway's battery storage market this year have pulled in opposite directions. He explained that the market is beginning to gain positive regulatory attention, with the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) publishing its first dedicated assessment of batteries in the ...

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