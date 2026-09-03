Realbotix partners with a Leading European telecommunications company on pilot program to broaden robotic deployments.

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in humanoid robotics and embodied AI, today announced a pilot with a leading European telecommunications company to put its humanoid robots in front of live audiences.

The program will test how Realbotix robots can deliver presentations, support events, and hold interactive conversations in real social settings not only one-on-one exchanges, but rooms full of people. The aim is to make humanoid robots more practical as presenters, hosts, and brand ambassadors in dynamic, audience-facing environments.

Possible roles include corporate event hosting, live product demonstrations, customer engagement, education and training support, hospitality and retail assistance, public information services, reception and concierge functions, and guided visitor experiences.

"Enterprises already use our robots to talk with people. This pilot seeks to answer the question: can a humanoid hold the room?" said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "We are extending our platform beyond conversational interaction into live presentations, demonstrations, event support, and other customer-facing experiences."

The pilot also tests how the Realbotix platform can be configured to a partner's workflows. By making presentation and interaction capabilities more adaptable, the Company aims to support repeatable, scalable, and customized enterprise deployments.

The collaboration reflects a shared interest in practical, real-world uses for humanoid robotics in communication-heavy settings and creates additional enterprise applications. Realbotix continues to work with global technology partners to expand the environments in which humanoid robots can deliver presence, not just conversation across enterprise, communications, education, events, and live engagement.

About Realbotix

Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based innovator of humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company's platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.realbotix.ai.

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Contacts:

Andrew Kiguel, CEO

Contact@realbotix.com

media@realbotix.com

sales@realbotix.com

Telephone: 647-578-7490